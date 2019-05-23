River Action is hosting a tree planting and cleanup at Pigeon Creek Park from 9 a.m. to noon June 1 at the park.
River Action is partnering with the City of Bettendorf to hold the conservation event. Volunteers will be planting 100 hardwood trees in a recently acquired five-acre farm field next to the park and cleaning up after the flood.
Gloves and bags will be provided to participants. Register to volunteer online at riveraction.org/volunteer or call River Action at 563-322-2969.
Volunteers should meet at the parking lot behind the Ameri Cold Logistics buildings, 6875 State St., Bettendorf.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.