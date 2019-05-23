River Action is hosting a tree planting and cleanup at Pigeon Creek Park from 9 a.m. to noon June 1 at the park.

River Action is partnering with the City of Bettendorf to hold the conservation event. Volunteers will be planting 100 hardwood trees in a recently acquired five-acre farm field next to the park and cleaning up after the flood.

Gloves and bags will be provided to participants. Register to volunteer online at riveraction.org/volunteer or call River Action at 563-322-2969.

Volunteers should meet at the parking lot behind the Ameri Cold Logistics buildings, 6875 State St., Bettendorf.

