River Bandits end losing streak
After losing the first four games of their seven-game road swing, the Quad-Cities River Bandits returned to the win column Saturday night with a 7-5 victory over Peoria.
Bryan De La Cruz and Cody Bohanek homered for the River Bandits, who built a 7-0 cushion after 7 1/2 innings. Peoria, however, responded with a five-run eighth inning and actually brought the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth before Willy Collado closed it out.
Starter Patrick Sandoval improved to 6-1 on the season, pitching five scoreless innings with seven strikeouts for Quad-Cities (33-29).
De La Cruz and Bohanek finished a combined 5-for-9 with three runs scored and five RBI.
The series in Peoria continues at 2 p.m. today.
LumberKings down Kane County
Behind strong pitching performances from Raymond Kerr, Marvin Gorgas and Scott Boches, the Clinton LumberKings stymied Kane County's bats on Saturday night for a 3-1 win at Ashford University Stadium.
Kerr worked five innings and allowed just three hits while striking out six. Gorgtas and Boches each threw two innings of scoreless relief as Clinton moved to 35-26 for the season.
Ariel Sandoval smacked a home run for Clinton, which scored single runs in the first, second and fifth innings.
It was enough for the LumberKings' pitching staff as they held the visitors to one extra-base hit and 1-fot-6 with runners in scoring position.
