South Bend picked up where it left off Friday and beat Quad Cities for the second consecutive game Saturday in Midwest League Baseball.

The Cubs, who used a six-run ninth inning for a 9-4, come-from-behind win Friday, jumped on River Bandits starter Frank Mozzicato for four runs in the top of the first inning Saturday on the way to a 6-1 win at Modern Woodmen Park.

Mozzicato was a victim of misfortune in the first inning. He struck out the first two batters, but the second one, Kevin Made, reached first base on a wild pitch on the third strike.

After a flyout that would have ended the inning without the wild pitch, Mozzicato walked the next two batters before Luis Verdugo belted a grand slam to center field.

Mozzicato, the seventh player selected in the 2021 draft, allowed a pair of home runs as he dropped to 2-6 with a 10.80 earned-run average on the season and 4-12 in his career. He allowed three hits and four walks in five innings while striking out six batters.

Ezequiel Pagan added a leadoff home run in the second inning for the Cubs.

The River Bandits scored in the bottom of the third inning on a groundout by River Town that scored Javier Vaz, who led off with a walk and raced to third on an errant pickoff attempt by pitcher Michael Arias.

South Bend scored its final run in the top of the eighth on Moises Ballesteros' double that scored Made.

Four South Bend pitchers limited the Bandits to five hits. Max Bain, South Bend's second pitcher, picked up the win.