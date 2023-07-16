After watching South Bend win with a late rally Friday and an early onslaught Saturday, the Quad-City River Bandits put together both of those facets Sunday to beat the Cubs 5-4 in Midwest League baseball at Modern Woodmen Park.

Juan Carlos Negret jumpstarted the offense with a two-run home run in the first inning, then Cayden Wallace hit a game-tying single in the bottom of the 10th inning and scored the winning run on Kale Emshoff's single.

Negret's two-run home run in the first, his 13th of the year, put the River Bandits on top 2-0, and they made it 3-0 in the third when Enrique Valdez tripled and scored on a groundout by Javier Vaz.

South Bend pulled within 3-2 in the top of the fourth on Kevin Made's two-run double off William Fleming.

Cruz Noriega (3-2), the second of two pitchers used by Quad City, earned the victory despite giving up the tying run in the eighth inning and go-ahead run in the 10th.

The win prevented a three-game sweep for the Cubs, who won 9-4 Friday when they rallied for six runs in the top of the ninth inning and 6-1 Saturday when Luis Verdugo hit a first-inning grand slam.