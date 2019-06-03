River City 6 will perform as part of the 63rd annual free Starlight Revue concert series presented by the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department at Lincoln Park, 11th Avenue and 38th Street, Rock Island. Food and desserts will be available for purchase starting at 5 p.m., followed by swing dance lessons taught by QC SoDA at 6:30 p.m., and the concert at 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Tuesday, Lincoln Park, Rock Island. Free.

