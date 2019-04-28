With all the rain that has fallen and the rain yet to come in the next 24 hours, the forecast for the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, has been raised to 21.2 feet, and could go higher depending on where the heaviest storms hit.
Meteorologist Andy Ervin of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Sunday night the warm front moving through the Quad-City region is going to bring a lot of rain.
“There is 100 percent chance of rain tonight,” he said Sunday.“We’re looking at the possibility of 1 to 2 inches of rainfall across the area.
“The question is where the heaviest band falls and which river it falls into,” he said. Looking at his data, Ervin said the axis indicated the rainfall may be a bit further to the north of the Quad-Cities, which could change the river forecast.
Water that falls into a tributary such as the Wapsipinicon River will take longer to work its way into the Mississippi River and then downstream to Lock and Dam 15, he said.
If the rain falls south of the Quad-City metropolitan area then the effect on the Mississippi River at Rock Island will be minimal.
Rain and thunderstorms are forecast for the Quad-City region through Thursday, Ervin said, adding again that where the rain falls will determine if the crest is affected in any way.
Any rain that falls just ahead or north of the crest may add to the crest, he said.
The crest of 21.2 feet is expected Wednesday morning. If realized it will make this the sixth highest flood on record in the Quad-Cities.
Sunday marked the 36th day of continual flooding in the Quad-Cities. The river first crested at 20.68 feet on April 8. Flood stage at Lock and Dam 15 Rock Island is 15 feet.
The water is rising on the Rock River at Moline, as well. The Rock at Moline is expected to climb to 11.8 feet by Wednesday evening. Flood stage there is 12 feet.
