For the Bowers family, it is a legacy of service to their community that drives them to volunteer their time.
Into the third generation of firefighters, the dad and his two sons were a big part of a four-person team that captured first place in this year's Water Application Drill at the 2018 Iowa Firefighters’ Association Convention held earlier this month in Waverly, Iowa.
The team from the Riverdale Fire Department won from a field of 56 teams, most of which were fellow volunteer firefighters. It was the second time in three years Riverdale won this drill.
“It is a pretty cool honor to have,” said Randy Bowers, whose father, Bruce, brother, Phillip, and Adrian Castillo made up the team.
“It's been in the family,” Randy said. “My grandfather, Andy Graaff, was a firefighter for Pleasant Valley, as was my dad. The Riverdale Fire Department was established in 1950. My dad has worked for both Pleasant Valley and Riverdale. We just like to help out the community.”
“I am super proud of my guys,” said Brian Ballard, assistant Riverdale fire chief.
Randy Bowers said the competition is like a tug of war. A rope is used with a barrel attached. Each team tries to use the fire hose to guide the water against the barrel toward their opponents side while sliding on the rope. When the barrel reaches the other side, the team that forced the barrel that way, is declared the winner.
He said they won the title over a team from Nashua, Iowa. Riverdale wins a trophy and plaque.
Overall, he said their were nine events with each event given a certain amount of points. Riverdale finished fifth overall in total points, but won the title for the Water Application Drill.
Castillo has only been on the department for three years. But he is a U.S. Army veteran who got out of the military a month ago.
A native of Texas, he spent some time working at the Rock Island Arsenal and decided he wanted to become a volunteer firefighter while still in the service.
“I knew my time in the military would not last forever,” he said. “I googled local fire departments. And I just showed up on my own in Riverdale. I enjoy the teamwork, working as a team, serving the community and giving back to my community.”
“When I started the department, I started water fighting with the Bowers and with the competitions, I have met people from all over.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.