Riverdale standout Caves headed to CMU

With Central Michigan, Caves will join a program that has won 13 MAC team titles, including a run of 11 straight from 2002-12. The Chippewas' head coach, Tom Borrelli, has accumulated 337 wins in three decades at the helm, a total that is second among active coaches behind Oklahoma State's John Smith.

"They were one of the first schools to contact me," he said of the school in Mount Pleasant, Mich. "Because of COVID, I couldn't see the campus in person until I got to take an admissions tour last month, but there were a lot of phone calls and online tours. It was nice to be able to get out and see the campus, and when I walked around it, I knew it was a good place to be.

"Even if my senior year doesn't happen, I've still get to keep working hard. If it happens, obviously I'm going to take care of business here first, then move on."

He hated having his senior season in both football and wrestling on hold because of the pandemic.

His junior-year wrestling achievements were preceded by a 2019 football season in which he earned first-team honors in the Three Rivers Conference's Rock Division, notching 56 tackles and six sacks as his club went 4-5 and just missed its first playoff berth since 2011.