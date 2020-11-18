Riverdale standout Caves headed to CMU

PORT BYRON — With COVID-19 putting his senior season in a kind of limbo, Riverdale High School wrestling standout Bryan Caves does have the solace of knowing where the road ahead will take him.
The reigning 220-pound Class 1A individual state champion officially took the next step in his wrestling career Wednesday afternoon when he signed his national letter of intent with Central Michigan University, the leading wrestling power in the Mid-American Conference.
"It's a big relief. It feels like a confidence booster," said Caves, who went 48-1 last winter and capped his junior season with a 4-2 decision over Byron senior Peyton Lind in the 220-pound title match at the State Farm Center in Champaign.
A state finalist and silver medalist at 195 pounds in 2019 after placing sixth as a freshman 182-pounder, Caves' win over Lind made him the Rams' first state champion since Cameron Vance took home the 125-pound title in 2009. In three seasons, he has a 129-11 career record with 92 pins.
"This gives me something to look forward to and to work toward," he said. "Even though my senior year is still up in the air, I'm pretty pleased with my situation now. I'm happy with how I did last year, and grateful I was able to (win a state title) last year, instead of trying to prove myself this year."
Last season's individual triumph by Caves, who also owns the Rams' single-season pin record with 33, dovetailed with a resurgence for Riverdale. Long one of the area's premier wrestling programs. the Rams tallied a single-season record 22 wins and captured their first regional title since 2007.
With Central Michigan, Caves will join a program that has won 13 MAC team titles, including a run of 11 straight from 2002-12. The Chippewas' head coach, Tom Borrelli, has accumulated 337 wins in three decades at the helm, a total that is second among active coaches behind Oklahoma State's John Smith.
"They were one of the first schools to contact me," he said of the school in Mount Pleasant, Mich. "Because of COVID, I couldn't see the campus in person until I got to take an admissions tour last month, but there were a lot of phone calls and online tours. It was nice to be able to get out and see the campus, and when I walked around it, I knew it was a good place to be.
"Even if my senior year doesn't happen, I've still get to keep working hard. If it happens, obviously I'm going to take care of business here first, then move on."
He hated having his senior season in both football and wrestling on hold because of the pandemic.
His junior-year wrestling achievements were preceded by a 2019 football season in which he earned first-team honors in the Three Rivers Conference's Rock Division, notching 56 tackles and six sacks as his club went 4-5 and just missed its first playoff berth since 2011.
Caves admitted that transferring to an Iowa high school was an option that was on the table, but was dismissed quickly, adamant he wanted to stay at Riverdale.
"That's what I told my parents. I've always been a Riverdale Ram," said Caves. "I didn't want to compete anywhere else, and I'm really hoping the season can come through."
