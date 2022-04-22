Rivermen dominate Storm in Game 2 to set up winner-take-all

PEORIA, Ill. — It was like looking into a mirror.

After dominating from start to finish in a Game 1 win over the Peoria Rivermen, the Quad City Storm were a step slow, out-hit and out of position in a 5-1 loss in Game 2 Friday at the Peoria Civic Center.

The two teams meet again in a winner-take-all Game 3 at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at the Peoria Civic Center.

The game wasn't as close as the score.

The Rivermen immediately had Quad City on its heels Friday, testing Storm goaltender Bailey Brkin early and often in the first period.

Brkin was up to the task until the final five minutes.

Marcel Godbout came out of the penalty box and scored moments later, taking the puck down the right side and firing a shot from the goal line that deflected off the mask of Brkin and into the net at the 15:05 mark of the first period.

"I thought in the first we came out really hungry," Godbout said during an intermission interview. "That's what we had to do with our backs against the wall."

The Rivermen quickly doubled their lead in the second period. Playing 4-on-4, Alec Hagaman raced down the left side of the ice and found Zach Wilkie in the slot. Wilkie fired a backhand past Brkin just 28 seconds into the period.

Brkin came up big midway through the period when a bad giveaway in the Storm defensive zone gave Peoria a 2-on-0 rush. Brkin made a pair of saves to deny the Rivermen, though was slow to get up afterwards. He remained in the game and made 26 saves.

However, that wasn't enough to stop the Rivermen. Moments into a Peoria power play, Jordan Ernst found Alec Baer crashing the zone, and the regular season's leading scorer made a slight move and hesitation before firing a shot into the back of the net at 11:02 to put Peoria up 3-0 at 11:02.

The Storm finally got on the board late in the period. A shot from Marcus Ortiz found its way through to Berry, but the rebound leaked to Connor Fries in the slot, who pounded away at the puck until it finally slid past the goal line at 16:01 in the period to cut the lead to 3-1.

The Storm had a power play right after the goal from Fries, but couldn't capitalize to head into the third period trailing by two goals. The Quad City power play has struggled in this series, 0-for-10 after going 2-for-11 in its first round matchup against Fayetteville.

Peoria effectively iced the game early in the third period with its second power-play goal of the night. Baer sent a pass through the slot to Godbout, who one-timed the puck past Brkin at 3:06 in the third period.

Lordanthony Grissom added a goal for good measure, scoring an empty net goal at 16:01 in the third period.

Jack Berry made 29 saves for Peoria, which was 2-of-6 on the power play.

