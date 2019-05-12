Rivermont Collegiate, Iowa, has selected these outstanding seniors from its graduating class:
Academics
Fangren Xu, child of Guoai Xu and Xiaoping Fang, plans to major in Engineering and the University of Toronto.
Top 3 achievements: Rivermont Collegiate Valedictorian, qualifying for the American Invitational Mathematics Examination in 2018 and receiving the Most Innovative Award with an efficiency record of 2200+ in the Battle of the Bridges 2018.
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? The knowledge I acquired in these three years at Rivermont Collegiate will serve me in specific situations while improvement in the English language is a life-long benefit since it is one of the most used languages. I didn’t like group work when I came to Rivermont as a sophomore, but the environment in Rivermont Collegiate fused it into my personality through several group projects. I don’t oppose cooperation anymore, although I am still picky on group mates. After all, we all prefer to have dependable, smart, understanding people on our team. In addition, I found the commitment I am able to provide to my group, as well as the value of cooperation to me.
The Arts
Evan Didelot, child of Thomas and Brenda Didelot, plans to major in Business Management at the University of Iowa.
Top 3 accomplishments: FTC Robotics, Student Council President and Rivermont Collegiate Ambassador Club.
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Art was a significant part of my high school career. The skills art taught me or helped me develop will be important to me in the future. My ability to problem solve, for example, will help me find new and unique approaches to challenges. My ability to think creatively will help me push the limits of my career field. Experiences and skills learned through making art will help me reach any goal.
Humanities
Martin Zhang, child of MeiRong Bao and Shuangxi Zhang, plans to major in Entrepreneurship at Bentley University in Waltham, Mass.
Top 3 accomplishments: Golden prize in horse race 2019, Kaiwen Academy (Beijing, China) Student Council President and golden prize in science fair in China in 2017 and 2018.
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? In my high school life the most important thing I learned is never give up and never give in. When I missed my first dream school’s offer I nearly lost it, but I can’t let it happen so I put my mind together and continued fighting. Then I got a dream school’s offer which I even didn’t dream of before! It built a sense of accomplishment! It let me know nothing can stop you if you trust yourself and focus on the thing you love! No pain no gain! And I learned that all people have their own story and hardship. And “everyone is normal in their own way.” We are in a big world where every life should be respected.
Leadership
Lauren Katherine Schroeder, child of Matt and Leigh Ann Schroeder, plans to major in History at Luther College in Decorah.
Top 3 achievements: Author of a children's book, "A Hero For the Jews," Lincoln Forum Student Scholarship winner and Model G20 participant in Beijing, China.
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Most of my high school time was spent between sport practices, club meetings, church priorities, and studying. If I had to choose one thing I have learned how to do in high school, I would have to stay managing multiple things at once. After getting diagnosed with both Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome and Celiac Disease, keeping busy was challenging, but it allowed me to look at my life with a fine tooth comb and acknowledge that I needed to be aware of my health conditions while I was involved in everything I possibly could be. When I wasn’t in doctor appointments, I was in strength training or physical therapy, both needed to help my Ehler-Danlos, a group of disorders that affects my joints, skin, and blood vessels. Both strength training and PT still help me stay in shape so I can do the activities I enjoy doing.
Math/The Sciences
Elias Phillis-Sheumaker, child of Marcie Phillis and Jeffrey Sheumaker, plans to major in Foundations of Mathematics at the University of Illinois.
Top 3 achievements: Accepted to University of Illinois, self-taught in advanced higher math and balancing work, personal and academic life.
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Sometimes, the goals we set for ourselves do not line up with the goals set for us, by our society. Since the beginning of history, we humans have done our best to categorize things and people the best way we know how. We like to assess each other's abilities in a numerical manner, but sometimes that does not capture the true story. If there's one thing I learned from my time at Rivermont, it's that a grade doesn't matter, it's how much you learned that does.
