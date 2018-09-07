With rainstorms forecast through the weekend, the Mississippi and Rock rivers are expected to continue rising, causing moderate to major flooding in the Quad-Cities.
By Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service was reporting a steady rise to 15.1 feet on the Mississippi at Rock Island, slightly above flood level. The river was expected to reach 16 feet by Sunday morning, which typically leads to flooding on the sidewalks along the river at LeClaire Park, Davenport.
After Sunday's expected crest, the Mississippi is expected to remain between minor and moderate flood stages throughout next week.
On the Rock River at Moline, the waters had risen to 14.2 feet, a major flood stage that affects South Shore and North Shore drives west of the 27th Street bridge. That river depth also affects parts of 60th Street that lie south of John Deere Road.
Flooding on the Rock River was expected to become less severe over the weekend, falling to minor flood stage — at about 13 feet — by Wednesday.
Here’s a look at other area rivers:
Wapsipinicon River
A flood warning remains in effect for the Wapsipinicon River near DeWitt, Iowa, until further notice. The river is at 12.8 feet, a major flood stage, and was expected to rise slowly to an expected peak height of 13.6 feet.
Cedar River
A flood warning remains in effect for the Cedar River near Conesville, Iowa. The Cedar is at nearly 16 feet and rising. Moderate flooding is underway, and the river is not expected to reach a major flooding stage of 16.5 feet.
Iowa River
Major flooding is occurring the Iowa River at Columbus Junction, Iowa, and a flood warning remains in effect. The river is at 23.6 feet and is expected to reach 24.4 feet by Sunday. At its current depth, water affects residential property along the river south of the Iowa 92 bridge.
For the sake of safety, the National Weather Service advises motorists who encounter flooded roads to find a different route.
