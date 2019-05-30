Riverside Family Aquatic Center, at 3300 5th Ave., Moline, will open on June 1. It will be open from noon to 5 p.m. June 1 and 2, and from 4 to 7:30 p.m. June 3-7. Beginning June 8, the facility will be open noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, and noon to 5 p.m. Fridays through Mondays. It also is available for rentals from 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, and from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays.

The pool has no major waterslides or diving boards. 

Admission is $5, $1 for children 3 and younger. A family rate for a maximum of five people also is available for $3 each.

For more information, visit moline.il.us/124/Riverside-Aquatics-Center.

