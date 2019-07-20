You can't host a road race that frequently sees more than 15,000 runners without closing a few roads.
The Bix starts on East 4th Street and goes up Brady Street before making a right on Kirkwood Blvd, continuing until they turn around on McClellan Blvd.
All those roads are closed beginning at 11 p.m. on July 26 through July 27 at 12 p.m. Any vehicles parked during that time will be towed.
There will also be a number of roads closed for other events. Street Fest will close West 2nd Street from Ripley to Brady Street from 10 a.m. on July 25 to 12 p.m. on July 28, as well as parts of Main and Harrison Street. Brady Street, East 4th Street and Pershing Ave., while East 3rd Street will be closed beginning July 26 at 1 p.m. for race packet pick-up.
There are some free parking places — Harrison Street and Redstone ramps will be free and open to the public from 5 p.m. July 26 to 12 a.m. July 28.
