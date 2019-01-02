Roam is the newest eatery on this list. The coffee shop/cocktail bar/restaurant opened in early December on East River Drive in downtown Davenport. Its large garage-style windows provide a great view of the Mississippi River and its menu, whether you opt for unique small plates or larger shareables or a peanut butter-infused Irish coffee, is sure to warm up your day of looking out for eagles.

Roam, 210 E River Drive, Davenport, is open 3 p.m. to midnight Monday-Thursday and 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday-Saturday. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/pg/liverideroam.

