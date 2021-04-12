Lusk, a former Iowa player, served as an assistant/associate coach with Painter from 2005-11. He spent the next seven seasons as head coach at Missouri State, where he went 106-121. After he was fired in March 2018, Lusk landed at Creighton, where he worked for the past three seasons under coach Greg McDermott.

“Purdue is a place of consistency and with consistency comes success," Lusk said in a statement. “There have been two coaches here in the last 40 years and I have been fortunate enough to work with and learn from both of them.”

Henry, Williams turn pro: All-Big Ten players Aaron Henry of Michigan State and Trevion Williams of Purdue both announced Monday that they will enter the NBA draft.

Henry said he plans to sign with an agent, precluding a return to college.

The 6-foot-6 Henry was the Spartans’ only double-digit scorer, averaging 15.4 points. He led Michigan State with 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game, along with being tied for the team lead with 5.6 rebounds a game and being its top defender.

Williams, a 6-10 center, averaged 15.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in Big Ten play.

