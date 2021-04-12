Former Davenport Assumption athlete Liam Robbins announced on social media Monday that he plans to continue his college basketball career at Vanderbilt.
The 7-foot Robbins played last season at Minnesota but opted to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal when head coach Richard Pitino and his entire staff were fired following the season.
Robbins played the first two years of his college career at Drake and after a breakout 2019-20 season, he moved to Minnesota, where his uncle, Ed Conroy, was the associate head coach under Pitino.
According to a report by Gopher Illustrated last week, Conroy is “likely’’ to join the Vanderbilt staff under head coach Jerry Stackhouse.
Robbins averaged 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and a Big Ten-leading 2.7 blocks in his only season at Minnesota. He suffered a sprained ankle in a Feb. 11 game against Purdue and was severely hobbled in three ensuing games before sitting out the final six contests.
With Robbins and Kalscheur injured, Minnesota lost the last seven games of the regular season, which hastened Pitino’s departure. Kalscheur has transferred to Iowa State.
Robbins averaged 14.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.9 blocked shots per game as a sophomore at Drake.
Lusk back at Purdue: Purdue coach Matt Painter is bringing back a familiar face to his staff, rehiring Paul Lusk on Monday to fill one of two openings.
Lusk, a former Iowa player, served as an assistant/associate coach with Painter from 2005-11. He spent the next seven seasons as head coach at Missouri State, where he went 106-121. After he was fired in March 2018, Lusk landed at Creighton, where he worked for the past three seasons under coach Greg McDermott.
“Purdue is a place of consistency and with consistency comes success," Lusk said in a statement. “There have been two coaches here in the last 40 years and I have been fortunate enough to work with and learn from both of them.”
Henry, Williams turn pro: All-Big Ten players Aaron Henry of Michigan State and Trevion Williams of Purdue both announced Monday that they will enter the NBA draft.
Henry said he plans to sign with an agent, precluding a return to college.
The 6-foot-6 Henry was the Spartans’ only double-digit scorer, averaging 15.4 points. He led Michigan State with 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game, along with being tied for the team lead with 5.6 rebounds a game and being its top defender.
Williams, a 6-10 center, averaged 15.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in Big Ten play.