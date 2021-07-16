Robert Mitchell

October 23, 2018

Police Department: Scott County Sheriff's Office

Location: 6600 Brady Street, Davenport

Robert R. Mitchell, 23, was shot by Deputy Greg Hill after he tried to run from a traffic stop. Mitchell died from his wounds that night in the hospital.

Hill pulled Mitchell over for a bad brake light, and after a call to dispatch, Hill discovered Mitchell was wanted for a minor crime. Mitchell attempted to flee and Hill was dragged by the car. Hill shot Mitchell twice.

In November 2018 Scott County Attorney Mike Walton determined the use of force was justified, but in April of this year Cedar Rapids civil rights attorney Dave O'Brien filed a $5 million wrongful death lawsuit against Hill and Walton. The lawsuit is ongoing.

