June 30, 1932-December 14, 2018
DAVENPORT — Robert Wayne Lantau, 86, of Davenport, Iowa, died Friday, December 14, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House after an extended illness. There will be a private family committal service with burial taking place at National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com. Memorials may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church.
Bob was born on June 30, 1932, at home in Davenport, Iowa, to Harry C. Lantau and Sadie (Koeppe) Lantau. He married JoAnn Dickerson on December 8, 1957, in Davenport. They went on to enjoy 61 years of marriage.
Bob was a member of Davenport High School’s 1952 graduating class. After high schoo,l he joined the United States Army and served in the Korean War. Throughout his 34-year welding career, he worked at Rock Island Bridge and Iron and J.I. Case. Bob was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Davenport.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, JoAnn; children, Dave (Lisa) Lantau, and Deborah, Susan and Cynthia Lantau; two grandchildren, Ryan Sr. (Kara) Lantau and Aspen Lantau; great-grandchildren, Ryan Jr., Eric and Alivia Lantau; and sister, Leora Loncarich.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Denise Lantau; brothers, Harry Jr. and Eldred Lantau; and sister, Arlene Blessing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.