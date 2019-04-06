LINCOLN, Neb. — Former Quad-City Elite and Dixon High School star Isaiah Roby said earlier this week that he was planning to test the NBA waters.
On Friday, the junior made it official in a message posted on his Instagram account.
Roby, considered to be the Huskers' top underclassman, declared for the NBA Draft but will not hire an agent, which would allow him to return for his senior season.
"I have full (belief) in my ability to help a team at the NBA level, but as I gather valuable feedback regarding my NBA status throughout this process, I will be maintaining my collegiate eligibility in order to keep all of my options open and to ultimately make a decision that will be in the best interests of my long-term success," Roby wrote.
The 6-foot-8 Roby, who averaged 11.8 points and 6.9 rebounds this past season, will have until May 29 to withdraw from the NBA Draft and preserve his eligibility.
The NBA Draft combine is set for May 14-19 in Chicago. A strong showing in Chicago could make Roby a lock to get drafted on June 20.
Roby is considering leaving NU early amid a coaching change. Fred Hoiberg was hired Saturday, and Hoiberg said, during his Tuesday introductory news conference, that he was planning to have one-on-one meetings with the players Friday.
"It is a pro both ways (going or staying)," Roby told reporters Tuesday. "Obviously coming back to the team, there's a lot of stuff up in the air on who's going to be on the team, and that's a problem every offseason for every team because so many people transfer nowadays. But yeah, I think having a coach like Coach Hoiberg to come back to would definitely be a pro."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.