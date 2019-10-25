Basics: Approx. 7:45 p.m., Lindberg Stadium
Last week: Alleman grabbed a 27-14 win over Galesburg. Rock Island handled Quincy 35-19.
Last meeting: Rock Island 48, Alleman 27 (2018)
Twitter: @jaydub_da
Overview: Rock Island already has solidified a spot in the playoffs. Given it is 18th in the 6A playoff points, Rock Island could position itself for a first-round home game with a win. Alleman, winner of five straight, is playoff eligible but can guarantee itself a spot with a win. Both teams are balanced on offense. Alleman has run for 1,139 yards and passed for 948. The Rocks have rushed for 1,555 yards and passed for 1,094.
