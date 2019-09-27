Basics: Saturday, 11 a.m.; Van Dyke Field

Last week: Rock Island won its homecoming game over UT 42-20. Galesburg lost to Quincy 32-26. 

Last meeting: Rock Island 43, Galesburg 22 (2018)

Twitter: @jaydub_DA

Internet: https://network1sports.com//station/qcsportsnetri

Overview: Rock Island has alternated wins and losses each of the first four weeks. The Rocks are giving up nearly 285 yards per game on the ground, but they are plus-8 in turnover margin and averaging 35.2 points per tilt. Galesburg has lost its first two league games by 7 and 6 points, respectively. Signal caller Connor Aten has thrown for 691 yards and five scores. He has three receivers with at least 10 catches. 

