Basics: Saturday, 11 a.m.; Van Dyke Field
Last week: Rock Island won its homecoming game over UT 42-20. Galesburg lost to Quincy 32-26.
Last meeting: Rock Island 43, Galesburg 22 (2018)
Twitter: @jaydub_DA
Overview: Rock Island has alternated wins and losses each of the first four weeks. The Rocks are giving up nearly 285 yards per game on the ground, but they are plus-8 in turnover margin and averaging 35.2 points per tilt. Galesburg has lost its first two league games by 7 and 6 points, respectively. Signal caller Connor Aten has thrown for 691 yards and five scores. He has three receivers with at least 10 catches.
