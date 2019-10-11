Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Bob Reade Field
Last week: Rock Island lost at home to Sterling 49-26. Geneseo suffered a 33-15 setback at Quincy.
Last meeting: Rock Island beat Geneseo 20-0 in 1940, but later had to forfeit the game for using an ineligible player.
Twitter: @dox5
Overview: With both teams at 3-3, it is a pivotal game for playoff implications. Rock Island still has Quincy and Alleman remaining while Geneseo plays Moline and United Township. The Rocks have had five different players throw and complete a pass this season. Davion Wilson leads Rock Island with 519 yards rushing. Coach Ben Hammer's team has been penalized a league-high 53 times. Geneseo has committed only 10 penalties.
