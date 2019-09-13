Basics: 7 p.m., Browning Field
Last week: Rock Island knocked off state-ranked Metamora 35-14. Moline lost to Lisle Benet Academy 28-19.
Last meeting: Moline 45, Rock Island 26 (2018)
Twitter: @jaydub_DA
Radio: 1230 AM
Overview: This will be the 118th meeting between the schools, the longest series in the state of Illinois. It is the Big Six opener for both teams. Both teams have run the ball well this season. Moline is averaging 326.5 yards per game and more than 7 yards per rush. Rock Island is collecting almost 265 yards per game on the ground and 6.7 yards per rush. The Rocks plan to rotate quarterbacks again this week with Eli Reese and Devon Swift.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.