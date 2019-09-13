Basics: 7 p.m., Browning Field

Last week: Rock Island knocked off state-ranked Metamora 35-14. Moline lost to Lisle Benet Academy 28-19. 

Last meeting: Moline 45, Rock Island 26 (2018)

Radio: 1230 AM

Internet: https://network1sports.com//station/qcsportsnetri

Overview: This will be the 118th meeting between the schools, the longest series in the state of Illinois. It is the Big Six opener for both teams. Both teams have run the ball well this season. Moline is averaging 326.5 yards per game and more than 7 yards per rush. Rock Island is collecting almost 265 yards per game on the ground and 6.7 yards per rush. The Rocks plan to rotate quarterbacks again this week with Eli Reese and Devon Swift.

