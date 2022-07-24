Rock Island and Henry County real estate transactions for July 24, 2022

Following are seller, buyer, property description and price of property. Note: price is an estimate based on revenue stamps that are bought from the county.

HENRY COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Fruit, Jeffrey L. and William K.; Linda L. Wallace Estate, to Bowden, Jeffrey and Joeline K., 405 S. State St., Annawan; $120,000.

Endress, William J., Renee L., Andrea J./ Luthi, Andrea J., Endress, Tyler W., Brendan D., Mikaela R./ Roth, Mikaela R., Endress, Mariah L., to Endress, Austin D., 332 S. Vine St., Kewanee; $30,000.

DeWolfe, Betty L., to Perez, Alejandrina, 602 William St., Kewanee; $28,000.

CBI Bank and Trust, to Rivera, Jose, 629 N. Washington St., Kewanee; $30,000.

Campbell, James E. and Cheryl L., to H. Wyatt Property Management, 106 S. Bishop Hill St., Bishop Hill; $132,500.

Bolio, Amber, to Stafford, Matthew S., 115 E. High St., Cleveland; $210,000.

Heying, Karen J., and Potter, Lauren, to Currier, Sherry R., 505 W. Central Blvd., Kewanee; $125,000.

Rickman, Rodger R. and Stephanie L.; Rickman, Rodger R. & Rickman, Stephanie L. Living Trust; Hawkins, Deborah Rickman; Hucke, Susan L., and Stenzel, Judith, to Charlet, Heather D., 517 S. State St., Geneseo; $110,000.

Rose, Robert; Hanna, Kathleen D.; Rose, Thomas J.; Barks, Margaret F., to Vorac, Nathan M. and Heidi F., 22168 Longbrook Drive, Geneseo; $275,000.

Underwood, Grady A. and Lavon, to Calhoun, Shane and Brittany, neighboring lot to house at 221 S. 1st St., Cambridge; $22,500.

Headen, Patricia J., to Maciejewski, Mary Ann, 825 Neptune St., Geneseo; $158,000.

Fortino, Anthony P. and Kim, to Odeen, Charles, 322 S. Prospect St., Cambridge; $300,000.

Fulcher, Devin and Stacie, to Brooks, Aaron E., 9470 Rock River View, Colona; $200,000.

Swank, Thomas W. and Lisa J., to Crimmins, Joseph, and Antao, Zuri, 30 Shaffer Drive, Coal Valley; $269,000.

Mack, Andrew S. and Virginia D., to Prunty, Russell Jr., 310 E. Main St., Atkinson; $90,000.

Henrikson, Elizabeth Gene, to Jones, Lance E., 595 E. 2nd Ave., Woodhull; $109,000.

Holliday, James A. and Leah A., to Bohannon, Samantha, 501 S. 3rd St.,. Colona; $75,000.

Good, Wendell J. and Sharon J., to Jones, Chance M. and Alyssa M., 803 N.W. 3rd Avenue., Galva; $8,000.

Parsons, Jeffrey R. and Kelli J., to McBride, Robert D. and Melissa K., 604 Midland Drive, Kewanee; $172,500.

Salzer, Lavern C. and Carol M., to Construction Group Ltd., the south half of Lots 1 and 2 in Block 4 of Thompson's Addition to Geneseo; $65,000.

PHH Mortgage Corporation, to Berry, Brian S., 607 N. State St., Geneseo; $80,000.

Piepenbrink, Tanner K. and Jessica M., to Stoeger, Anthony A. and Jennifer E., 211 Pin Oak Drive, Geneseo; $245,000.

Stohl, Lori L., to Cordell, Gregory and Sarah, 733 9th St., Colona; $169,500.

Koenig, Kevin M. and Merva L., to Lohse, Andrew R. and Sarah E., 66 White Pine Road, Geneseo; $300,000.

Stiles, Steven D. and Jennifer A., to Rahn, Kevin K. and Donna J., 25434 Stagecoach Road, Geneseo; $475,000.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY WARRANTY DEEDS

Salazar, Tony and Andy, Minneapolis, Minn., to Graham, Gordon D. and Dianna L., Moline; 1313 17th St., Moline; $145,000.

Ramos, David, and Skinner, David, Moline, to Braswell, Suzanne, Moline; 2508 2nd St., Moline; $238,000.

Eagle Property Holdings, Moline, to SFR3-080, LLC, New York, N.Y.; 1712 14th Ave., Moline; $68,000.

Reyes, Anthony, Davenport, to Darwin, Chelsea, Milan; 1241 32nd Ave. E., Milan; $315,000.

DeClerck, Joan A., trust, Peoria, to Terronez II, Raymond Alan, Moline; 1912 30th St., Moline; $149,000.

Tomlinson, Tyler J., Orion, to Barton, Chase, Milan; 692 Hillcrest Road, Milan; $157,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Bowman, Reese, Silvis; 327 28th Ave., East Moline; $53,900.

Hebbeln, Paul D. and Angela, Cordova, to Wages, Jordan Alexandra and Timmy Dean, Coal Valley; 1523 E. 6th St., Coal Valley; $320,000.

Rapp, Eric, Drexel Hill, Pa., to Bradley, Ryan, Moline; 2424 4th Ave., Moline; $77,500.

Glass, Raenette E., trust, Moline, to Glass, Amy L. and Robert B., Moline; 4829 50th Ave., Moline; $145,000.

Hoegner, Paul W., trust, Moline, to SHAG Properties, Des Moines; 4405 Avenue of the Cities and 2210 44th St., Moline, retail establishment; $390,000.

Harder, Diane L., East Moline, to Perez III, Michael D. and Ashleigh M., East Moline; 1800 7th St., Unit 8C, East Moline; $134,000.

Deer Valley Properties, Taylor Ridge, to Cruz, Silvestre Nunez, Sr., and Nunez, Clara, Rock Island; 2422 20th Ave., Rock Island; $176,000.

Coulter, Robert B., estate, East Moline, to YPR Investments, Illinois City; 13218 42nd St. W., Milan; $117,500.

Wells, Richard A., trust, Milan, to Pratt, Brenda S., Moline; 3403 34th St., Moline; $247,500.

Schwigen, Chase and Kristina, Andalusia, to Bond, William and Lynne, Andalusia; 1320 11th Ave. E., Andalusia; $719,000.

Cumberworth, Timothy, Rock Island, to Hughes, Kyle P., Moline; 1431 35th St., Rock Island; $86,000.

Villalpando, Julio C. and Olivia D., Silvis, to Mayberry, Diane S., Silvis; 2316 8th St., Silvis; $122,000.

Hoffman, James L. and Cynthia, Moline, to Johnson, Bryan, Moline; 3410 15th St., Moline; $266,000.

Sauk Valley Bank and Trust, Sterling, to McKinney, Mark and Karin, Rock Island; 40 Blackhawk Hills Drive, Rock Island; $75,000.

Bil, Hlawn, and Thawng, Cung, East Moline, to Aithang, Phun Peng, East Moline; 716 28th Ave., East Moline; $133,000.

Thomas, Nancy, Bolivar, Mo., to Keehner, Richard and Kimberly, East Moline; 2601 5th St. Ct., East Moline; $225,000.

Hunzeker, Troy J., estate, Geneseo, to Pauwels, Christopher, Chicago; 310 30th Ave., Apt. 6, Moline; $40,000.

Neff, Brian J., Coal Valley, to Harroun, Levi, Coal Valley; 202 E. 21st Ave., Coal Valley; $80,000.

Gomez, Omar, Rock Island, to Hayes, Julie A., Silvis; 2310 8th St., Silvis; $140,100.

Pleasant View, Rock Island, to Navarro Acquisition, Rock Island; 2219 3rd Ave., Rock Island, commercial building; $175,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley; 839 10th St. W., Milan; $60,000.

Stroud, Brian J. and Sara E., Geneseo, to Davis, Karen A., Rock Island; 3 Timberline Court, Rock Island; $456,825.

Stancliff, Michael, Bettendorf, to Sabel, John, East Moline; 1225 20th Ave. Way, East Moline; $170,000.

Ortega, Manuel, Moline, to Ramirez Flores, Benjamin, and Escobar, Christine, Moline; 504 4th Ave., Moline; $70,000.

Rock Island Economic Growth Corp., Rock Island, to Gomez, Indolfo, Rock Island; 825 24th St., Rock Island, land/lot only; $500.

Eagle Property Holdings, Moline, to LB Investment Properties, Rochester, Minn.; 1186 24th St., Moline; $89,900.

Morgan, Marion Lynn, estate, Milan, to Hoffmann, James L. and Cynthia E., Silvis; 3116 11th St., Silvis; $255,000.

Hessman, Douglas J. and Diane C., Illinois City, to Carter, Shawn and Joy, Taylor Ridge; 180th Ave. W., Illinois City, land/lot only; $5,000.

Grafton, Sonia D., trust, Orion, to Grafton, Joel W., Orion; 76.87 acre farm, Orion; $307,480.

Grafton, Joel W. trust, Orion, to Bullock, Jodell A., Orion; 67.40 acre farm, Orion; $269,600.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Cederoth Properties, Coal Valley; 2611 13th St., Moline; $55,000.

Payton, Gregory and Sally, Waterloo, to Horsman, Kathleena and Cory, Rock Island; 504 19th Ave., Rock Island; $65,500.

Strobel, Joshua Cole, Port Byron, to Cooney, Gabriella A., and Gates, Brady, Moline; 1301 3rd St. A., Moline; $167,500.

Hynes, Jessica L., Orion, to Fox, Kyle L. and Dana L., Hillsdale; 32100 83rd Ave. N., Hillsdale; $165,000.

England, Jay T. and Nancy J., McKinney, Texas, to Delathower, Corey J., Moline; 4110 17th Ave., Moline; $159,000.

Hengl, Cole M., Geneseo, to Kooi, Logan, Hampton; 628 13th Ave., Hampton; $144,000.

NORDAV Growth Partners, Davenport, to First Racquret, Moline; 1515 52nd Ave., Moline; $45,000.

Cook, Nancy L., trust, Rock Island, to Doonan, David J. and Ashlee M., Milan; 5628 134th Ave. W., Milan; $282,000.

Husar, George A., estate, to Husar, Christopher O., Coal Valley; 509 East 21st Ave., Coal Valley; $150,000.

Shelton, Edwin D. and Rose E., Davenport, to Hamm, Michael Robert, East Moline; 3315 33rd St. A, East Moline; $169,000.

Burrage, Theresa, Davenport, to Aley, Sophia, Moline; 2033 12th St., Moline; $161,000.

Wheeler, Kathleen, Medina, Ohio, to Burrough, Christopher and Jordan, Milan; 1218 W. 5th St., Milan; $180,000.

Allen, Christopher L. and Melody D., Springfield, Mo., to Perea, Patricia, East Moline; 452 17th Ave., East Moline; $90,000.

JP2 Properties, Moline, to Lawhorn, Donna, and Willey, Joseph, Moline; 1205 35th St. Drive, Moline; $193,600.

Downing, Kelly Lao and Sam, Rock Island, to Kabura, Fidele, Rock Island; $129,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to Martinez, Antonio, Moline; 239 45th St., Moline; $58,000.

Minteer, Larry L., estate, Ventura, Calif., to Gerstner, Sheila, Saint Augustine, Fla.; 800 4th Ave. E., Milan; $122,000.

Strieter, John R. and Gloria R., trust, to Flaugh Investment Properties, Coal Valley; 2100 18th Ave., Rock Island; $280,000.

Rock Island Development Group, Milan, to Causemaker, Joe, Milan; Lot 45 Holly Hill Estates, Milan, land/lot only; $20,000.

Steele III, Hartwell M., Marion, Iowa, to Moore, Ryan, Rock Island; 2424 20th Ave., Rock Island; $87,000.

Midwest Homebuyers, Davenport, to Gomez, Omar, Silvis; 3424 36th St., Rock Island; $229,000.

Neece, Mary Ann, Milan, to Madison, Susan F., Illinois City; 708 3rd St. E., Andalusia; $105,000.

Ainslie, Sandra Kaye, LeClaire, to Diaz, Anna Selena, Rock Island; 4511 14th Ave., Rock Island; $85,000.

Stewardship Homes Midwest, Oregon City, Ore., to Lilliman, Lyndsay, Moline; 443 39th St., Moline; $140,000.

Arroyo, Advias Uriel Cruz, and Saguilan, Dania Illenny Mayren, Moline, to Dilly, Cassandra G., Moline; 1014 29th St., Moline; $132,900.

Heisley, Ruth, East Moline, to Hofmann, Regina, Moline; 3709 35th St. #1, Moline; $93,500.

Oehlke, Heather M., Hope Mills, N.C., to Quad Cities Properties, Port Byron; 1508 41st St., Rock Island; $52,600.

Yasoda, Inc., Bettendorf, to BBR Oil VAA, Iowa City; 609-689 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline, shopping center; $7,956,605.

Powell, Rusty Allen, Hillsdale, to Eliasen, Donna, Rock Island; 908 23rd Ave., Rock Island; $57,900.

Midwest Homebuyers, Eldridge, to Stiles, Craig, Bettendorf; 2217 39th St., Rock Island; $57,000.

DJ Props, Scottsdale, Ariz., to MAC Homes, Bettendorf; 1327 15th St. A, Moline; $55,000.

DeClercq, Laura, Hillsdale, to Strobel, Joshua C., Port Byron; 9424 234th St. N., Port Byron; $173,000.

Wag's Auto Center, Rock Island, to Martin, John, Davenport; 2531 28th St., Rock Island; $40,000.

Nahrgang, Larry and Janice, East Moline, to Mink, James and Connie, East Moline; 471 44th Ave. Ct., East Moline; $200,000.

Collison, Dwight E. and Janis A., Seminole, Fla., to Storm, Ronda, East Moline; 1800 7th St., Unit 5A, East Moline; $58,500.

Guru Nanak Save More, Inc., Moline, to DGOGMILANIL10202021 LLC, West Plains, Mo.; 109 W. 3rd Ave., Milan, retail establishment; $460,000.

Dunn, Roger L. and Heidi, East Moline, to Sibley, Darry J., Davenport; 165 15th Ave., East Moline; $80,000.

Shay, Buddy J. and Mary Jo, trust, East Moline, to Johnson, Steven Ray and Katherine A., East Moline; 4712 9th St., East Moline; $162,000.