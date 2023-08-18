The Rock Island Arsenal Bridge and Viaduct will be closed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19.

It will be closed for bridge cleaning and maintenance. The closure will not affect pedestrian, railroad, or river navigation. All employees and residents entering and exiting the island will need to use the Moline gate during this time.

The Moline gate this Saturday also will have intermittent single-lane closures for bridge cleaning but is not expected to cause delays.

On Saturday, Aug. 26, the arsenal bridge and viaduct will close to vehicle traffic from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pedestrian, railroad, and river navigation will not be affected.

Employees and residents will need to enter through the Moline gate during that time. The Moline bridge also will have intermittent single-lane closures on Saturday, Aug. 26 for roadway sealing.

In the event of weather-related delays, Sunday, Aug. 27, will be used as a back-up day for the cleaning, sealing, and closures.