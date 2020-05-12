Rock Island considers $3.5M school addition

Rock Island School Board members on Tuesday night heard plans about a potential $3.5 million addition to Rock Island High School for the creation of a centralized production kitchen. The board also voted 6-1 to issue $17 million in bonds for facility projects.
School board member Terell Williams cast the lone no vote on the bond sale. Several board members had questions about moving forward with the bond sale in the shadow of the COVID-19 situation and shared concerns about the impact on the district’s sales tax revenues.
Superintendent Reginald Lawrence asked board members to keep their focus on making facility improvements and strongly consider the advice of experts. He estimated the district’s buildings are already 15 to 20 years behind.
“There is no perfect decision,” Lawrence said. “It’s up to us to either go along with it or doubt it and go another direction.”
Part of the expert advice board members heard Tuesday came from Anne Noble, of the investment services company Stifel. Noble said she expects the district’s bond sale to take place next week and she has every expectation the bonds will sell.
Noble said bond sales “hit a wall in March” due to COVID-19, but she said the markets have stabilized and demand from investors has come back, particularly for a “pure public purpose” project like that of the district’s. She said investors remain reluctant for other types of bond projects, such as convention centers and casinos.
Board member Dave Rockwell said he was eager for the district to borrow now and hash out any further concerns later.
“We can borrow $17 million at 3 or 3.1 percent while money is cheap,” he said. “We need to go forward and borrow money and get it in the bank. And then we can debate projects and everything else.”
Lawrence stated the district was already conservative in structuring its borrowing plans. Noble said her firm would call the district’s approach “under leveraging” because the bond payment is projected to be only about 40 percent of sales tax revenues.
The second part of expert advice delivered to board members Tuesday came from consultant Ed Norman of Clevenger Associates. Norman’s report, which followed on-site visits and consultations with food service director Beth MacKenna, recommended the board move forward with a $3.5 million plan to build an addition at Rock Island High School for a centralized production kitchen.
Norman said other district properties were considered, but the volume and variety of food needed at the high school really showed it was the best location. Other plans considered included $5 million for the construction of a 5,000-square-foot stand alone facility.
Norman called the existing high school facilities a “very challenged production space.” He noted congested serving lines, narrow work spaces and remote storage. He said he knows equipment has been replaced over time, but the facility needs so much more.
“I don’t think that kitchen has been touched in probably 60 years,” he said. “I really don’t.”
Several board members said they had concerns about picking the high school as the location for the project. Board member Michael Matherly said he was “hesitant and skeptical” about what the project would look like if, as the report recommended, the addition is built in the courtyard near the pool.
Rockwell said the bottom line is this approach would deliver both a badly needed high school kitchen renovation and the creation of expanded service through a centralized production kitchen.
“Especially at the high school,” Rockwell said. “We need to do better for our kids.”
Board members took no formal action on the kitchen plans Tuesday, but board president Gary Roowe said the district will proceed with planning for the project.
