Rock Island Coroner: Teenage cyclist died from blunt trauma of the head

A preliminary autopsy revealed the 13-year-old cyclist struck and killed by a Moline police car Tuesday died from blunt trauma of the head, Rock Island County Coroner, Brian Gustafson, said Thursday.
Charles W. Hubbard, 13, was riding his bike Tuesday in the 1100 block of 34th Street when a Moline police officer hit him with a squad car on the way to a disturbance call.
Hubbard was transported to a local hospital where he died.
An investigation is being conducted by Illinois State Police and the Rock Island County Coroner's Office. The Moline Police Department is conducting a separate Internal Affairs investigation.
The officer driving the squad car is on administrative leave.
Hubbard was one of two cyclists struck and killed by motorists Tuesday in Rock Island County.
Hugh D. Martin, 60, of Rock Island, was hit by an SUV on the Rock River Bridge on Route 84 shortly after midnight on Tuesday and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A preliminary autopsy showed Martin died from blunt trauma of the head, neck and chest, Gustafson said Thursday.
The SUV was being driven by a Colona man, 27, who has not yet been identified.
The incident is being investigated by the Rock Island County Sheriff's office and the coroner's office.