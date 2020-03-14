4 Rock Island County Board districts feature contested races

"What got me fired up was Hope Creek," he said. "We've got a plan where the county is funding Niabi Zoo; we've got a plan for cabins (at Loud Thunder Forest Preserve) and a nice golf course. We sold Hope Creek to a one-star company. It was built for $24 million, appraised at $19 million, and sold for $6 million. We're putting a lot of other things in the county above the care of our senior citizens.

"The people of Rock Island County deserve someone with high moral standards who will do the right thing and who has ethics," Davis said.

Davis is a lifelong county resident. He works as an account manager for a dealership called Office Solutions, which specializes in office furniture and interiors.

• Virgil Mayberry said he is running for the seat he held from 2002 to 2012 because the county needs an experienced, intelligent representative.

"I want someone who is representing the community, rather than someone who is representing the unions," Mayberry said.

During his time on the board, Mayberry said he led the effort to mandate that new hires employed by the county must also reside in the county within six months of their hire date. He said it was important that county employees contribute as taxpayers and community members to the county.