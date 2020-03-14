4 Rock Island County Board districts feature contested races

Nine Democratic candidates are vying for Rock Island County Board seats in four districts in the Illinois primary election on Tuesday, March 17. There are no contested county board races on the Republican ballot.
Three hot-button issues have inspired newcomers to challenge incumbent county board members: the pending sale of Hope Creek Care Center, the county-owned nursing home in East Moline, to Aperion Care, Inc. for $6 million; efforts by the county board to demolish the historic 1896 Rock Island County Courthouse; and the ongoing issue of escalating property taxes.
Following are brief profiles of the nine candidates.
District 9
• Incumbent Jeff Deppe was appointed to the county board in 2015 and elected in 2016 to a four-year term. He is asking for two more years with the expectation the board will be downsized from 25 members to five, a move he fully supports.
"I'm running for election to keep making changes for the positive," Deppe said. "One great example is bringing the Black Hawk College Highway Career training class out to the forest preserves." Deppe said the partnership contributes to community projects and is now a model for forest preserves throughout Illinois.
Infrastructure improvements remain a priority for him.
"Fixing more of Knoxville Road and other county roads and bridges will be on my agenda. With infrastructure, we can lower or level off taxes in Rock Island County."
Deppe is a 50-year resident of Rock Island County and a 26-year union member who currently is serving as secretary and treasurer of Laborers Local 309 in Rock Island.
• Brad Beeding said he was inspired to run for county board because "they're going in the wrong direction. They don't seem to have the county's best interests in mind."
"Hope Creek is a big issue, and so is not downsizing the county board. People asked eight years ago for that to happen. There are too many people who have been on the board for too long."
Beeding said he also supports preserving the historic courthouse and figuring out the best solution for taxpayers. He said county board members and county leaders lack transparency. "Why won't (the county) sell it? They won't tell anyone what's going on. There must be an underlying reason for it. It's county government; tell the people."
Beeding has lived in Rock Island County for 14 years. He owns The Yankee Doodle, a bar at 2401 16th St., Moline, and is the operations manager at Royal Brands, a frozen beverage company in Davenport, where he has worked for 20 years.
District 13
• Incumbent Richard Brunk first was elected to the county board in 2012 and is currently board chairman. He said he is running for re-election to "continue improving things in Rock Island County. We've got the county heading in a very good direction, and we need to focus on efficiencies, core services, and to provide property tax relief. We are making the hard decisions."
Brunk is a lifelong resident of Rock Island County. He works full time as production worker in continuous improvement for Kraft Heinz.
• Will Tolmie said he is running for county board so he can change the way the county is run. He is a member of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union, and he said county issues are a regular topic during meetings.
"My union vice president told me I was in a district up for election," Tolmie said. "Instead of complaining, I decided to give people a choice in this year's election. The biggest thing for me is how they handled Hope Creek. It doesn't seem like the board did their due diligence and research on Aperion. Board members need to explore other options before raising property taxes as their first option. They could save money if they decrease size of the county board, cut spending, and maybe certain services."
Tolmie is a lifelong resident of Rock Island County. He works for the city of Moline as an accountant in the finance department, where he has been employed since 2015.
District 16
• Incumbent Kai Swanson said he is running for re-election because "the work is not done."
Swanson was first asked to run for county board in 2015 by Democratic party leaders "to deal with issues of nepotism, self-dealing and poor governance. I was asked to represent the interests of the emerging Democratic party, which is distinct from the old guard.
"I'm proud to have led efforts to remove health insurance, pensions and other inappropriate perks for part-time elected officials," he said. "I helped craft the first strategic plan in the board's history, which was a blueprint for fiscal stability. In the decade leading up to 2016, the county went through a $10 million reserve. Now we have no reserve, and we've been working like crazy to address that. Many poor decisions, many of which dealt with Hope Creek, sucked up the county's resources."
Swanson is a lifelong resident of Rock Island. He has been employed at Augustana College for 33 years, working for the last 15 years as special assistant to the president.
• Joshua Ehrmann said he is running for county board because of the board's lack of transparency to taxpayers.
Citing the recent sale of Hope Creek, Ehrmann said county board members who voted for the sale "turned their backs on citizens" by taking the highest bid of $6 million from Aperion Care.
Ehrmann also said many people are upset by the board's intent to demolish the historic courthouse instead of selling it to an investor for the purpose of development. "They've said they had plans for the site, but they haven't come forward with those plans," he said.
If elected, Ehrmann said, he will work to reduce the size of the board.
Ehrmann is an organizer and field representative for International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 81, and an instructor for the Painters and Drywall Finishers Apprenticeship Program. He has lived in Rock Island County for most of his life, not including the six years he spent serving in the Marines that involved deployments to Iraq and Kuwait.
District 20
•Johnnie Woods, a longtime community organizer, said she decided to run for county board because of tax increases.
"Because of high taxes, we are not able to recruit or retain residents or businesses," she said. "We need infrastructure improvements. When people come to our community and drive around, are they going to want to live here? Taxes lit a fire under me."
"This community, for me as a young child, was once a vibrant community. I would like to see that again. I need to be part of the solution rather than the problem," she said.
Woods has been a resident of Rock Island County for 61 years. She retired after 18 years with the Youth Service Bureau of Rock Island County. She also has been the diversity coordinator at Family Resources and a school home liaison with the Rock Island School District. She created STAMP (Student Tutoring and Mentoring Program) in 2006.
• Shane Davis said he felt compelled to run for county board after members voted to sell Hope Creek to Aperion.
"What got me fired up was Hope Creek," he said. "We've got a plan where the county is funding Niabi Zoo; we've got a plan for cabins (at Loud Thunder Forest Preserve) and a nice golf course. We sold Hope Creek to a one-star company. It was built for $24 million, appraised at $19 million, and sold for $6 million. We're putting a lot of other things in the county above the care of our senior citizens.
"The people of Rock Island County deserve someone with high moral standards who will do the right thing and who has ethics," Davis said.
Davis is a lifelong county resident. He works as an account manager for a dealership called Office Solutions, which specializes in office furniture and interiors.
• Virgil Mayberry said he is running for the seat he held from 2002 to 2012 because the county needs an experienced, intelligent representative.
"I want someone who is representing the community, rather than someone who is representing the unions," Mayberry said.
During his time on the board, Mayberry said he led the effort to mandate that new hires employed by the county must also reside in the county within six months of their hire date. He said it was important that county employees contribute as taxpayers and community members to the county.
Mayberry said he was upset with the appointment of Lynda Sargent to his old seat when his daughter Mia Mayberry resigned from the post, noting Sargent voted to sell Hope Creek. If he had been appointed, Mayberry said, he would not have voted to sell the nursing home.
Mayberry is not in favor of downsizing the board, which he said will cut out Republican representation.
Mayberry has lived in Rock Island County since 1965. He retired from John Deere in 2007 after 42 years.