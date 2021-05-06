Rock Island County board member Scott Noyd remembered as dedicated and effective

Two yellow roses, the color of friendship, lay across the desk where Rock Island County Board member Scott Noyd used to sit in the third-floor chambers of the county office building. A note taped below Noyd's name plaque read: "Thank you for your years of service to Rock Island County. You will be missed."
Noyd, 60, died Wednesday after a brief illness with Stage 4 lung cancer.
Rock Island County officials are remembering Noyd as a dedicated and effective public servant who earned the support and respect of his peers.
Board member Jeff Deppe and Noyd served five years together on the board and were both secretary treasurers for their local unions; Noyd was a member of the United Food and Commercial Workers, based in Davenport.
"It was an honor to serve with Scott," Deppe said. "His dedication to the citizens of Rock Island County will be missed because he put his heart and soul into it."
Deppe and David Adams placed the roses and note on Noyd's desk Wednesday, just hours after hearing he had passed.
"It's not every day you lose a board member while in office," Deppe said. "We thought it would be cool to leave a little something."
Deppe took a photo and sent it to Noyd's daughter, who texted back, "I know that being on the board was one of Scott's proudest accomplishments, and he would have been so touched by such a beautiful gesture."
Noyd, a Silvis Democrat from the 3rd District, was appointed to the board in 2016, replacing Michael Burns, who resigned. His current term would have ended in November 2022. Noyd was vice chair of the finance and personnel committee.
"Scott was a great guy," Adams said. "I usually talked to him once or twice a week. I liked his style; he wasn't afraid to call it out and put people in their place. It's a big loss for Rock Island County."
County Board Chairman Richard "Quijas" Brunk notified board members and county officials of Noyd's passing.
"Scott’s dedication in his service to the residents of his district and the entire county will surely be missed," Brunk said. "His dedication was unquestionable, as he was always very thorough and thoughtful in his consideration of issues facing the county. I will personally miss him, not only as a part of our leadership team, as vice-chair of the finance and personnel and budget committees, but as a union brother with UFCW Local 431."
County Administrator Jim Snider said Noyd was a dedicated public servant and he appreciated his commitment during the complicated budget review process.
"He was very engaged and brought some good, critical thoughts to the issues," Snider said. "We'll miss that. We'll miss his input and his perspective on things. He always was respectful, but he wasn't afraid to ask hard questions. That's an attribute of a great public servant. I really admired his effectiveness in that area, and we'll miss him."
Board member Kai Swanson will remember Noyd for his financial expertise and commitment to the county as a board member.
"Scott respected the high calling of public service," Swanson said. "When leaders in the Forest Preserve District took pay cuts to deal with COVID-reduced revenues, Scott never failed to salute them and encourage others to emulate their example. He was very conscientious about being prepared for meetings — especially when I served with him on the budget committee. He would find some discrepancy on page 139 and hammer on it until he had an explanation. I think we can all be thankful for people like that working on our behalf.
"I was very saddened to learn of his passing, and like many others, I'm going to miss him."