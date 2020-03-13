Rock Island County Clerk: Election sites safe for voting amid coronavirus concerns

Rock Island County officials are assuring voters that voting sites will safe during the March 17 primary election, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney said she has taken steps to equip all 38 voting sites with hand sanitizers, disinfectant sprays and paper towels in order to minimize potential transmission of the virus.
"We must protect our election judges and voters and prevent the spread of viruses. Exercising your right to vote should not put you at risk," Kinney said in a release.
According to the Rock Island County Health Department, no cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the county and the Illinois Department of Public Health states that risk to the general public remains low at this time.
"We urge everyone to follow the best practices from the CDC to wash your hands and stay clean, to cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing, to limit your interactions with others, and to stay away from others if you feel ill. We will do our part to keep machines, markers, and voting spaces clean," Kinney said.
Chief Deputy County Clerk Nick Camlin said South Rock Island Township donated more than 600 small bottles of hand sanitizer for vote centers.
"Other staff and election judges have donated goods and we appreciate any and all help that is being put into making sure citizens can exercise their right to vote," Camlin said in a release.
Voting sites will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
More information on voter registration and voting is available at www.votericounty.org or by calling the Rock Island County Clerk’s Election Hotline at 786-VOTE (309-786-8683).
Botanical center postpones Chocolate Experience
The Quad City Botanical Center, Rock Island, has postponed its Chocolate Experience scheduled for Sunday, March due to concerns about COVID-19.
The Center intends to reschedule the popular chocolate tasting event and all ticket purchases will be honored at a later date.
Admission to the gardens will be waived for Chocolate Experience ticket holders from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, but there will be no chocolate activities.
The Rock Island County Health Department was consulted and encouraged the Botanical Center to postpone the event due to the expected large crowds and the close contact activities planned as part of the chocolate tasting.
The Quad City Botanical Center remains open and has enacted additional protocols to ensure the health and safety of visitors, volunteers and staff.
Sunday's Environmental Film Series offering is canceled
The Environmental Film Series event for Sunday, March 15, has been canceled.
River Action, Nahant Marsh Education Center, Sierra Club Eagle View Group, and Joyce and Tony Singh Foundation present the film series at the Figge Art Museum.
The decision was based on recommendations regarding safety in COVID-19.
Organizers hope to reschedule. For questions, please call 563-322-2969.
Black Hawk College latest school to stop face-to-face classes
Black Hawk College is the latest secondary education institution in the area to cancel all face-to-face classes, as COVID-19, also known as the new coronavirus, continues to spread.
The college announced Friday morning that classes were canceled Monday and Tuesday, and courses would start via alternative delivery methods Wednesday through March 29. While classes are moving online, the college will remain open and on-campus services will be available.
All athletic and competitive team events, including practices, are canceled through March 29 and some may be rescheduled, if possible.
Dual-credit classes taught on high school campuses will continue unless the high school cancels.
In-person classes are set to resume March 20.
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, St. Ambrose University and Western Illinois University all announced they were ceasing face-to-face classes Thursday.
Augustana College starts spring break one week early to help slow COVID-19 transmission
Augustana College announced its efforts to help slow the spread of COVID-19, also known as the new coronavirus. While many colleges and universities are moving toward replacing face-to-face classes with online work, Augustana is starting spring break one week early, doubling the length of break.
"Because holding classes on campus and face-to-face instruction is one of Augustana’s signatures, we are working under the assumption that on March 30 classes will resume in person and on campus," President Steve Bahls said in a letter to the community.
Over spring break, the college will continue to monitor the situation and prepare to deliver online classes or move to distance learning, if guidance from public health experts says that's needed.
Students who already made plans to stay on campus for spring break will be allowed to do so, and Augustana said accommodations will be made for those who need additional days in their halls or meals.
Black Hawk College announced it would stop in-person classes Friday morning. Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, St. Ambrose University and Western Illinois University made announcements Thursday.
Special Olympics Iowa to suspend training and activities
Special Olympics Iowa has suspended training and activities through the end of March.
“The decision to suspend all training and activities was made out of extreme caution for the health and safety of everyone in the Special Olympics Iowa community, athletes, Unified partners, coaches and volunteers,” Special Olympics Iowa President & CEO John Kliegl said in a letter to families and coaches. “For many of our athletes, training is a way to combat health and wellness challenges, along with the social isolation that they are faced with on a daily basis. Our athletes will need the support of friends and fans right now.”
At this time, there are no reported cases of COVID-19 connected to Special Olympics Iowa.
Kliegl said Special Olympics Iowa will work with coaches and supporters to help athletes stay healthy and engaged during the suspension.
For updates, visit www.soiowa.org/coronavirus/.
COVID-19: QCCA Flower and Garden Show canceled
The QCCA Expo Center has canceled its Flower and Garden Show, scheduled for March 27-29.
The preview gala on March 26 also was canceled.
Tickets may be refunded by contacting the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island, 309-788-5912