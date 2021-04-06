 Skip to main content
Rock Island County election results
Rock Island County election results

Rock Island County

Village of Andalusia

Trustee

With 1 of 1 precincts reporting

Alexander Melody;56

Craig Brackney;44

Trustee (2 year)

With 1 of 1 precincts reporting

Curtis Morrow;48

David Sampica;37

Village of Carbon Cliff

President

With 2 of 2 precincts reporting

Bill Hintz;56

Leevon Harris;22

Trustee (vote for 3)

With 2 of 2 precincts reporting

Todd Cantrell;70

Keith Curry;48

Robert Dreher;34

Daniel Clark;30

Matthew Behnken;18

Village of Cordova

Trustee (vote for 3)

With 2 of 2 precincts reporting

Tammy Havens (CIT);67

Jeff Claus (CIT);65

Della Scott (CIT);52

Julie Hager (PEO);42

Robert VanHooreweghe (PEO);32

City of East Moline

Ward 5

With 6 of 6 precincts reporting

Rhea Oakes;129

Yao Frederic Kotoku;124

Ward 7

With 5 of 5 precincts reporting

J.R. Rico;50

Gary E. Westbrook;48

Village of Hillsdale 

Trustee 

With 1 of 1 precincts reporting

Tonya Hanrahan (REP);22

Russell Dunn (INC);15

City of Moline

Mayor

With 41 of 41 precincts reporting

Sangeetha Rayapati;3,868

Stephanie Acri;2,451

Alderman at Large

With 41 of 41 precincts reporting

James Patrick Schmidt;3,310

Sonia Berg;2,709

Ward 2

With 7 of 7 precincts reporting

Alvaro Macias;500

David C. Parker Jr.;372

Ward 4

With 6 of 6 precincts reporting

Matthew Louis Timion;462

John J. Zelnio;334

Ward 6

With 6 of 6 precincts reporting

Pat O'Brien;547

Kevin Schoonmaker;463

Village of Port Byron 

President

With 2 of 2 precincts reporting

Barbara Cray;136

Bruce Peterson;118

City of Rock Island

Mayor

With 37 of 37 precincts reporting

Michael Thoms;2,615

Thurgood Brooks;2,395

Ward 1

With 6 of 6 precincts reporting

Moses Robinson Jr.;287

Jason R. Hayes;68

Ward 3

With 5 of 5 precincts reporting

Judith Higgins Gilbert;579

Jeffery D. Westerfield;334

Ward 5

With 5 of 5 precincts reporting

Dylan Parker;458

Laurie Figley;158

Buffalo Prairie Township

Road Commissioner

With 1 of 1 precincts reporting

Roger DeKeyrel (REP);145

Brian Luebbe (INC);34

Village of Coal Valley

Supervisor

With 3 of 3 precincts reporting

Rob Harrington (DEM);190

Drue Mielke (REP);158

Road Commissioner

With 3 of 3 precincts reporting

Jim Mitchell (DEM);210

Toney Genova (REP);131

Trustee (vote for 4)

With 3 of 3 precincts reporting

Deanna Hulliger (DEM);223

Ed Lawson (DEM);208

Ruben Escajeda (DEM);191

Dan Clayton (DEM);185

Rachel Raymond (REP);158

Cordova Township

Supervisor

With 1 of 1 precincts reporting

Holly Rogers (REP);55

Margaret A Bennett (DEM);54

Port Byron Township

Supervisor

With 1 of 1 precincts reporting

Shirley Hollister (REP);140

James McDaniel (DEM);76

Rock Island Township

Supervisor

With 15 of 15 precincts reporting

John Brandmeyer Jr. (DEM);893

Barbara Ann Terry (INC);447

Rural Township

Road Commissioner

With 1 of 1 precincts reporting

Eric Hamerlinck (REP);89

Kyle Jahn (DEM);27

Trustee (vote for 4)

With 1 of 1 precincts reporting

Debra Solomonson (REP);85

Joseph Edmondson (REP);83

Jim Zwicker (REP);75

David Collier (DEM);66

William Metzler (REP);66

South Moline Township

Supervisor

With 29 of 29 precincts reporting

Gregorio "Greg" Aguilar (DEM);2,168

Tracy A Best (REP);2,120

South Rock Island Township

Supervisor

With 16 of 16 precincts reporting

Grace Diaz Shirk (DEM);2,127

Kevin R. Matter Jr. (REP);1,027

Clerk 

With 16 of 16 precincts reporting

Nick Camlin (DEM);2,210

Dylan Sturm (REP);1,028

Trustee (vote for 4)

With 16 of 16 precincts reporting

Bill Sowards (DEM);1,762

Kimberly "Kaye" Whitley (DEM);1,732

Frank Skafidas (DEM);1,718

Mark Parr Jr. (DEM);1,697 

Christine Elsberg (REP);1,414

Gary L. Snyder (REP);1,064

Jeff Rice (REP);1,024

Russell Christ (REP);1,016

East Moline Schools #37

Board Member (Vote for 4)

With 26 of 26 precincts reporting

Christopher VanSpeybroeck;612

Kai Killam;558

Ashley Pankey;528

Amy Beeding;500

Robert O Anderson;413

Christy Sterbenz Filby;404

Rock Island/Milan Schools #41

Board Member (Vote for 4)

With 40 of 40 precincts reporting

Tracy Pugh;3,100

David K. Rockwell;2,789

Terell M Williams;2,723

Gary N. Rowe;2,686

NaToshia M LeShoure;1,998

Donald (DJ) L. Jarvis Jr.;1,918

Blackhawk College #503

Trustee (Vote for 3)

With 120 of 120 precincts reporting

Kimberly L. Stevens;8,490

Jeffrey M. Swan;6,751

Fritz Larsen;6,495

Robert D. Haak;5,163

River Valley District Library

Trustee (vote for 4)

With 7 of 7 precincts reporting

Emily Riewerts;369

Jill Schutts;275

Marybeth Wood;248

Brody Anderson;220

David Brooks;204

Butch Hugart;154

