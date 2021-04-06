Rock Island County election results

Rock Island County
Village of Andalusia
Trustee
With 1 of 1 precincts reporting
Alexander Melody;56
Craig Brackney;44
Trustee (2 year)
With 1 of 1 precincts reporting
Curtis Morrow;48
David Sampica;37
Village of Carbon Cliff
President
With 2 of 2 precincts reporting
Bill Hintz;56
Leevon Harris;22
Trustee (vote for 3)
With 2 of 2 precincts reporting
Todd Cantrell;70
Keith Curry;48
Robert Dreher;34
Daniel Clark;30
Matthew Behnken;18
Village of Cordova
Trustee (vote for 3)
With 2 of 2 precincts reporting
Tammy Havens (CIT);67
Jeff Claus (CIT);65
Della Scott (CIT);52
Julie Hager (PEO);42
Robert VanHooreweghe (PEO);32
City of East Moline
Ward 5
With 6 of 6 precincts reporting
Rhea Oakes;129
Yao Frederic Kotoku;124
Ward 7
With 5 of 5 precincts reporting
J.R. Rico;50
Gary E. Westbrook;48
Village of Hillsdale
Trustee
With 1 of 1 precincts reporting
Tonya Hanrahan (REP);22
Russell Dunn (INC);15
City of Moline
Mayor
With 41 of 41 precincts reporting
Sangeetha Rayapati;3,868
Stephanie Acri;2,451
Alderman at Large
With 41 of 41 precincts reporting
James Patrick Schmidt;3,310
Sonia Berg;2,709
Ward 2
With 7 of 7 precincts reporting
Alvaro Macias;500
David C. Parker Jr.;372
Ward 4
With 6 of 6 precincts reporting
Matthew Louis Timion;462
John J. Zelnio;334
Ward 6
With 6 of 6 precincts reporting
Pat O'Brien;547
Kevin Schoonmaker;463
Village of Port Byron
President
With 2 of 2 precincts reporting
Barbara Cray;136
Bruce Peterson;118
City of Rock Island
Mayor
With 37 of 37 precincts reporting
Michael Thoms;2,615
Thurgood Brooks;2,395
Ward 1
With 6 of 6 precincts reporting
Moses Robinson Jr.;287
Jason R. Hayes;68
Ward 3
With 5 of 5 precincts reporting
Judith Higgins Gilbert;579
Jeffery D. Westerfield;334
Ward 5
With 5 of 5 precincts reporting
Dylan Parker;458
Laurie Figley;158
Buffalo Prairie Township
Road Commissioner
With 1 of 1 precincts reporting
Roger DeKeyrel (REP);145
Brian Luebbe (INC);34
Village of Coal Valley
Supervisor
With 3 of 3 precincts reporting
Rob Harrington (DEM);190
Drue Mielke (REP);158
Road Commissioner
With 3 of 3 precincts reporting
Jim Mitchell (DEM);210
Toney Genova (REP);131
Trustee (vote for 4)
With 3 of 3 precincts reporting
Deanna Hulliger (DEM);223
Ed Lawson (DEM);208
Ruben Escajeda (DEM);191
Dan Clayton (DEM);185
Rachel Raymond (REP);158
Cordova Township
Supervisor
With 1 of 1 precincts reporting
Holly Rogers (REP);55
Margaret A Bennett (DEM);54
Port Byron Township
Supervisor
With 1 of 1 precincts reporting
Shirley Hollister (REP);140
James McDaniel (DEM);76
Rock Island Township
Supervisor
With 15 of 15 precincts reporting
John Brandmeyer Jr. (DEM);893
Barbara Ann Terry (INC);447
Rural Township
Road Commissioner
With 1 of 1 precincts reporting
Eric Hamerlinck (REP);89
Kyle Jahn (DEM);27
Trustee (vote for 4)
With 1 of 1 precincts reporting
Debra Solomonson (REP);85
Joseph Edmondson (REP);83
Jim Zwicker (REP);75
David Collier (DEM);66
William Metzler (REP);66
South Moline Township
Supervisor
With 29 of 29 precincts reporting
Gregorio "Greg" Aguilar (DEM);2,168
Tracy A Best (REP);2,120
South Rock Island Township
Supervisor
With 16 of 16 precincts reporting
Grace Diaz Shirk (DEM);2,127
Kevin R. Matter Jr. (REP);1,027
Clerk
With 16 of 16 precincts reporting
Nick Camlin (DEM);2,210
Dylan Sturm (REP);1,028
Trustee (vote for 4)
With 16 of 16 precincts reporting
Bill Sowards (DEM);1,762
Kimberly "Kaye" Whitley (DEM);1,732
Frank Skafidas (DEM);1,718
Mark Parr Jr. (DEM);1,697
Christine Elsberg (REP);1,414
Gary L. Snyder (REP);1,064
Jeff Rice (REP);1,024
Russell Christ (REP);1,016
East Moline Schools #37
Board Member (Vote for 4)
With 26 of 26 precincts reporting
Christopher VanSpeybroeck;612
Kai Killam;558
Ashley Pankey;528
Amy Beeding;500
Robert O Anderson;413
Christy Sterbenz Filby;404
Rock Island/Milan Schools #41
Board Member (Vote for 4)
With 40 of 40 precincts reporting
Tracy Pugh;3,100
David K. Rockwell;2,789
Terell M Williams;2,723
Gary N. Rowe;2,686
NaToshia M LeShoure;1,998
Donald (DJ) L. Jarvis Jr.;1,918
Blackhawk College #503
Trustee (Vote for 3)
With 120 of 120 precincts reporting
Kimberly L. Stevens;8,490
Jeffrey M. Swan;6,751
Fritz Larsen;6,495
Robert D. Haak;5,163
River Valley District Library
Trustee (vote for 4)
With 7 of 7 precincts reporting
Emily Riewerts;369
Jill Schutts;275
Marybeth Wood;248
Brody Anderson;220
David Brooks;204
Butch Hugart;154