ROCK ISLAND -- The new annex to the Rock Island County Justice Center at 1317 3rd Ave. was unveiled during a grand opening tour Monday.
Members of the public, dignitaries and local media representatives were on hand to view the new facility, which is intended to serve as a replacement for the 123-year-old Rock Island County Courthouse.
A bid to demolish the courthouse was approved last week by the county's Public Building Commission, although a group of people are still advocating preservation of the historic building.
courthouse-comparison-001.jpg
A sign above the door welcomes visitors to the grand opening of the new Annex to the Rock Island County Justice Center Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-002.jpg
One of the original brass door knobs inside the old Rock Island County Courthouse Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. The courthouse was originally opened in 1897 and remodeled in 1958.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-003.jpg
Door handles on the doors to a second floor courtroom in the new Annex to the Rock Island County Justice Center Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-004.jpg
The first floor entry to the Rock Island County Courthouse Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. The courthouse was originally opened in 1897 and remodeled in 1958.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-005.jpg
The public entrance to the new Annex to the Rock Island County Justice Center Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-006.jpg
Stairway inside the old Rock Island County Courthouse Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. The courthouse was originally opened in 1897 and remodeled in 1958.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-007.jpg
Circuit Clerk's office and the stairwell in the new Annex to the Rock Island County Justice Center Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-008.jpg
A first courtroom inside the Rock Island County Courthouse Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. The courthouse was originally opened in 1897 and remodeled in 1958.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-009.jpg
Courtroom 302 inside the new Annex to the Rock Island County Justice Center Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-010.jpg
A first courtroom inside the Rock Island County Courthouse Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. The courthouse was originally opened in 1897 and remodeled in 1958.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-011.jpg
Third-floor courtroom inside the new Annex to the Rock Island County Justice Center Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-012.jpg
A section of a first floor courtroom inside the Rock Island County Courthouse Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. The courthouse was originally opened in 1897 and remodeled in 1958.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-013.jpg
A section of a third-floor courtroom inside the new Annex to the Rock Island County Justice Center Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-014.jpg
Fourth floor law library inside the Rock Island County Courthouse Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. The courthouse was originally opened in 1897 and remodeled in 1958.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-015.jpg
Law library in the new Annex to the Rock Island County Justice Center Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-016.jpg
Fourth floor law library inside the Rock Island County Courthouse Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. The courthouse was originally opened in 1897 and remodeled in 1958.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-017.jpg
Law library in the new Annex to the Rock Island County Justice Center Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-018.jpg
Stairwell inside the old Rock Island County Courthouse Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. The courthouse was originally opened in 1897 and remodeled in 1958.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-019.jpg
Circuit Clerk's office and the stairwell in the new Annex to the Rock Island County Justice Center Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-020.jpg
The Rock Island County Courthouse elevator Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. The courthouse was originally opened in 1897 and remodeled in 1958.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-021.jpg
Elevator entrance in the new Annex to the Rock Island County Justice Center Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-022.jpg
The Rock Island County Courthouse elevator Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. The courthouse was originally opened in 1897 and remodeled in 1958.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-023.jpg
Elevator entrance in the new Annex to the Rock Island County Justice Center Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-024.jpg
First floor hallway inside the Rock Island County Courthouse Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. The courthouse was originally opened in 1897 and remodeled in 1958.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-025.jpg
Second-floor hallway outside the courtrooms in the new Annex to the Rock Island County Justice Center Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-026.jpg
Public work stations outside the Circuit Clerk's office inside the Rock Island County Courthouse Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. The courthouse was originally opened in 1897 and remodeled in 1958.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-027.jpg
The Circuit Clerk's public help center in the new Annex to the Rock Island County Justice Center Monday, Dec. 3, 2018. The computer monitors for this area haven't been installed.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-028.jpg
An old phone both outside the Circuit Clerk's office inside the Rock Island County Courthouse Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. The courthouse was originally opened in 1897 and remodeled in 1958.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-029.jpg
Circuit Court offices door in the new Annex to the Rock Island County Justice Center Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-030.jpg
Third floor courtroom inside the Rock Island County Courthouse Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. The courthouse was originally opened in 1897 and remodeled in 1958.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-031.jpg
Courtroom 302 inside the new Annex to the Rock Island County Justice Center Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-032.jpg
A section of a first floor courtroom inside the Rock Island County Courthouse Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. The courthouse was originally opened in 1897 and remodeled in 1958.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-033.jpg
Third-floor courtroom inside the new Annex to the Rock Island County Justice Center Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-034.jpg
Water damage on the 4th floor inside the Rock Island County Courthouse Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. The courthouse was originally opened in 1897 and remodeled in 1958.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-035.jpg
Second-floor hallway outside the courtrooms in the new Annex to the Rock Island County Justice Center Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-036.jpg
Entrance to the Rock Island County State's Attorney's office on the 4th floor of the Rock Island County Courthouse Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-037.jpg
The front desk of the Rock Island County State's Attorney office in the new Annex to the Rock Island County Justice Center Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-038.jpg
Melissa Hutton, Rock Island County State's Attorney's executive legal assistant, works in her cramped office in the Rock Island County Courthouse Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. Because of the poor heating and cooling in the building Hutton keeps a fan and a space heater near her desk. She also added her chair is broken and the building has no hot water.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-039.jpg
The future office space for Melissa Hutton, the Rock Island County State's Attorney's executive legal assistant, in the new Annex to the Rock Island County Justice Center.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-040.jpg
A box fan props open an office inside the Rock Island County State's Attorney's office on the 4th floor of the Rock Island County Courthouse Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-041.jpg
An office in the Rock Island County State's Attorney office in the new Annex to the Rock Island County Justice Center Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-042.jpg
A hallway in the Rock Island County State's Attorney's office on the 4th floor of the Rock Island County Courthouse Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-043.jpg
Office space in the Rock Island County State's Attorney Office in the new Annex to the Rock Island County Justice Center Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-044.jpg
Fourth floor storage room and water heater inside the Rock Island County Courthouse Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. The courthouse was originally opened in 1897 and remodeled in 1958.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-045.jpg
Office space in the Rock Island County State's Attorney Office in the new Annex to the Rock Island County Justice Center Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-046.jpg
A view of the Rock Island County Courthouse rotunda from the second floor Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. The courthouse was originally opened in 1897 and remodeled in 1958.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-047.jpg
Commemorative plaque in the lobby of the new Annex to the Rock Island County Justice Center Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-048.jpg
Exposed wiring in a first floor hallway inside the Rock Island County Courthouse Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. The courthouse was originally opened in 1897 and remodeled in 1958.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-049.jpg
Third-floor hallway in the new Annex to the Rock Island County Justice Center Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-050.jpg
First floor hallway inside the Rock Island County Courthouse Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. The courthouse was originally opened in 1897 and remodeled in 1958.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-051.jpg
Third-floor hallway in the new Annex to the Rock Island County Justice Center Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-052.jpg
3rd floor men's room inside the Rock Island County Courthouse Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. The courthouse was originally opened in 1897 and remodeled in 1958.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-053.jpg
A men's bathroom inside the new Annex to the Rock Island County Justice Center Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-054.jpg
3rd floor men's room inside the Rock Island County Courthouse Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. The courthouse was originally opened in 1897 and remodeled in 1958.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-055.jpg
A men's bathroom inside the new Annex to the Rock Island County Justice Center Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-056.jpg
A section of a first floor courtroom inside the Rock Island County Courthouse Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. The courthouse was originally opened in 1897 and remodeled in 1958.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-057.jpg
Second-floor courtroom in the new Annex to the Rock Island County Justice Center Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-058.jpg
Third floor courtroom inside the Rock Island County Courthouse Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. The courthouse was originally opened in 1897 and remodeled in 1958.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-059.jpg
Second-floor courtroom inside the new Annex to the Rock Island County Justice Center Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-060.jpg
First floor hallway inside the Rock Island County Courthouse Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. The courthouse was originally opened in 1897 and remodeled in 1958.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-061.jpg
Third floor hallway outside the courtrooms in the new Annex to the Rock Island County Justice Center Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-062.jpg
The stairwell and elevator inside the old Rock Island County Courthouse Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. The courthouse was originally opened in 1897 and remodeled in 1958.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-063.jpg
Second-floor hallway in the new Annex to the Rock Island County Justice Center Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-064.jpg
Stairwell inside the old Rock Island County Courthouse Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. The courthouse was originally opened in 1897 and remodeled in 1958.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-065.jpg
Circuit Court offices door and stairwell in the new Annex to the Rock Island County Justice Center Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
courthouse-comparison-066.jpg
courthouse-comparison-067.jpg
The new Annex to the Rock Island County Justice Center Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
