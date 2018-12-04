120318-annex
Rock Island County Chief Justice Walter Braud, standing at right, speaks to members of the public, dignitaries and press representatives in the third-floor courtroom in the new annex to the Rock Island County Justice Center in Rock Island on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018.

 TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com

ROCK ISLAND -- The new annex to the Rock Island County Justice Center at 1317 3rd Ave. was unveiled during a grand opening tour Monday.

Members of the public, dignitaries and local media representatives were on hand to view the new facility, which is intended to serve as a replacement for the 123-year-old Rock Island County Courthouse.

A bid to demolish the courthouse was approved last week by the county's Public Building Commission, although a group of people are still advocating preservation of the historic building.

