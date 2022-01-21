Rock Island County reports 16 COVID-19 deaths in the past week (copy)

Public health officials in Rock Island reported 16 COVID-19 deaths in the seven-day period ending Friday.
Those deaths were the tip of a troubling iceberg. Since Jan. 12, the virus has claimed 21 lives in the county. And there has been a total of 28 COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 12 in Rock Island and Scott counties.
Since the start of the pandemic, the virus has claimed 449 lives in Rock Island County and another 335 in Scott County.
That news came just after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported booster shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are 90% effective in the effort to prevent hospitalizations from the omicron variant. That report was based on a study of 88,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations in 10 states.
Local reporting shows a lag in COVID-19 booster shots.
According to the CDC's county-wide vaccination report, a total of 181,871 people in Rock Island and Scott counties are fully vaccinated. Of those people, 75,184 have received booster shots. That's 41.3% of the fully vaccinated.
At the county level, 101,791 people in Scott County are fully vaccinated, and 44,222 of them have received a booster shot. In Rock Island County, 80,080 are fully vaccinated, and 30,962 have taken the booster shot.
The county-wide COVID-19 hospitalization news from the CDC showed that while COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped slightly across the Quad-Cities, the total number remains high. The CDC update showed 56 new COVID-19 hospital admissions in Scott County during the seven-day period ending Friday and another 48 in Rock Island County during the same span.
COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers
The latest COVID-19 updates from the Rock Island County Health Department and the CDC showed new infections remain high across the Q-C.
The Rock Island County Health Department reported 1,543 new cases during the seven-day period ending Friday — an average of 220 cases per day. The county's positivity rate during the same span was 26.93%.
The CDC reported 2,025 new cases in Scott County during the same seven-day span — an average of 289 new cases per day. The seven-day positivity rate in the county stood at 34.89% Friday.
Vaccinations in Rock Island Co.
Rock Island County public health officials announced late last week no appointments are needed for children ages 5 to 11 at the pediatric Pfizer clinic held every Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.