Rock Island County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, including man in 30s
The Rock Island County Health Department reports two deaths of patients who had COVID-19: a man in his 30s and a man in his 60s. The total number of deaths in Rock Island County from COVID-19 is now 23.

“Today we are reporting the youngest person to die from COVID-19 in the county,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We are saddened by every one of our residents who have lost their life to this illness. We send our deepest condolences to their families and friends.”

In addition, the health department reports four new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 645. Currently, 14 patients are hospitalized.

The new cases are:

• A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

• A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

• A man in his 90s who is isolating at home

• A male infant younger than 1 who is isolating at home

