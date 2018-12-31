Rock Island County has settled a lawsuit in the amount of $630,000, ending nearly five years of litigation, amended complaints and numerous court hearings.
Three former employees of Partners in Job Training and Placement/Workforce Development say they were fired after reporting alleged financial fraud conducted by Mark Lohman, who was then interim director.
Jeanette Dawson, Carol Slavish and Michelle Holmes filed suit in January 2014 against the county, the Workforce Development Board and Lohman after they were terminated by Lohman on April 29, 2013. The employees cited protection under the Illinois Whistleblower Act, claiming they were terminated as retaliation for filing complaints.
Rock Island County State's Attorney John McGehee said the county's portion of the payout is $250,000. The remaining $380,000 will be paid by the other defendants, including Great American Insurance Group, the insurer of Lohman, and Tri-County Consortium, the umbrella over Workplace Development of Rock Island, Henry and Mercer counties.
"It was a very expensive piece of litigation that went on for years," McGehee said. "The settlement agreement settles all of the issues involved."
McGehee said the county was named as a defendant in the lawsuit because federal money comes through the county to fund the Tri-County Consortium.
"It is an agency within the county of Rock Island," McGehee said. "The county is a pass-through of the federal funds of this particular agency. When grant money comes through different agencies, it creates some responsibility."
Of the $630,000 settlement, the plaintiffs' attorney, Katz Nowinski PC, will receive $239,540.
Dawson, Slavish and Holmes each will receive $65,000 as their portion of the settlement. As part of the settlement, the women agree they will not seek employment with the county, the Tri-County Consortium or Lohman, who has remained as director of Partners in Job Training and Placement (PJTP).
Rock Island County Administrator Jim Snider said he is not allowed to comment due to a non-publicity clause included in the settlement agreement.
According to the complaint, Lohman was hired as interim director in April 2012 under an independent contractor agreement. He was to received $3,300 per month in advance of each month's work.
The complaint states the advance payment violated state and federal restraints on the use of Workforce Investment Act grant funds. Four months later, Lohman received a $900-per-month raise and a one-time bonus of $5,600 and another $700 per month raise thereafter.
The plaintiffs argued these raises and bonuses also violated state and federal restrictions on the use of grant funds, calling them "excessive compensation."
The complaint states James Bohnsack, county board chair at the time, agreed to pay Lohman mileage for commuting to and from work from his home and private business, further violating Workforce Investment Act grant funds.
The complaint further alleges Lohman was reimbursed for traveling to events he did not actually attend and for driving to the office on days he was not there. It also says he submitted requests for mileage reimbursement twice for the same trip.
During this time, Dawson, who was division manager at the time, was a candidate for PJTP executive director, in competition with Lohman.
Lohman transferred Holmes and Slavish to the Moline office in October 2012, denying them access to financial documents located in the main Rock Island office. In November 2012, the plaintiffs reported the actions of Lohman to Bohnsack and county board members.
The plaintiffs also filed complaints with the Workforce Development Board Oversight Committee in November 2012, expressing concerns with unapproved purchases, vouchers billed to the wrong clients, taxes paid on tax-exempt items, multiple payments on one voucher, and other problems.
On Nov. 27, 2012, Lohman "retaliated against Slavish and Holmes by taking away (their) keys to their office, thereby restricting their access to the things necessary to do their jobs," the complaint reads.
On Dec. 3, 2012, acting county chair Phil Banaszek hired Lohman as executive director of PJTP, although his appointment letter was signed prior to Banaszek taking the oath as county chair.
After Lohman's appointment, the complaint states he collected both his salary and former consultant's fee in December 2012.
The complaint states Lohman was aware the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) would be arriving to conduct its annual fiscal audit during the week of June 10, 2013, to ensure compliance with the terms of the Workforce Investment Act grant.
The plaintiffs allege Lohman and Banaszek did not want them in the office during that time due to their reporting of Lohman's alleged inappropriate financial activities.
Dawson, Slavish and Holmes were fired by Lohman on April 29, 2013. Dawson was replaced within two days.
The settlement agreement states no party is liable.
The suit was eventually settled through mediation by Judge Mark VanDeWiele. County board members approved the terms of the agreement during their regular meeting Dec. 18.
