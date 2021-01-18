Rock Island Elks offer children's orthopedic clinic

The Rock Island Elks 980 Lodge in cooperation with the Illinois Elks Children’s Care Corporation will sponsor a free children’s orthopedic assessment clinic on Feb. 23.

The clinic, by appointment only, is from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is open to low income Illinois families only.

To make an appointment call the Illinois Elks Children’s Care office at 1-800-272-0074 between the hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Elks will hold the clinic at ORA Orthopedics at the office of Dr. Michael Pyevich, 520 Valley View Drive, Moline.

No medical referral is necessary for the clinic but physicians are welcome to refer patients to the clinic for a specific reason or second opinion. School nurses are welcome to refer children and families to the clinic.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0