The Rock Island Grand Prix, billed as the world's largest street race, will bring kart races to the streets of downtown Rock Island this weekend. In addition to the racing action, planned for Saturday and Sunday, festivities include nightly outdoors concerts, food vendors and a driver's parade. Admission is free for spectators. For more info, visit rockislandgrandprix.com.
Saturday-Sunday, downtown Rock Island. Free
