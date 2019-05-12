Academics
Caroline Cady, child of Barbara and Brian Cady, plans to major in Dance at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York, NY.
Top 3 achievements: Illinois State Scholar, Charles O. Austin Scholar and company trainee at Ballet Quad Cities.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? “Hard work pays off” may seem to be a simple concept, yet I have found it to be the most important lesson of my high school career. In the midst of a long, tiring week, it is easy to feel as if all of my work is pointless. However, as I began my search for a college I realized just how important my effort is. Every minute I spent writing papers and solving math problems earned me recognition, scholarships and trust from my future educators. I have learned that my education is one thing that will follow me forever and it serves as proof of my respectable work ethic. I will most certainly take this lesson with me after high school. I now know that hard work is worth the time and commitment and the results are beyond rewarding.
Ana Jacobs, child of Andrea and J.P. Jacobs, plans to major in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Illinois.
Top 3 achievements: No. 1 in class, Illinois State Scholar and Caries O. Austin Scholar
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Through my education at Rock Island High School I have learned many lessons that I will take with me. I expected to grow academically. I knew I would be interested in getting involved with activities outside the classroom as well. I was looking forward to being a Student Ambassador, but I did not expect to learn so much from the experience. Through my experience as a Student Ambassador, I know what is feels like to become part of my community first hand. I have had the opportunity to participate in volunteering in many forms, from elementary school activities to blood drives. I’ve learned that being involved and being a leader is important and beneficial. Most importantly, I have learned that the benefits outweigh the costs and that I am committed to lifelong volunteering.
The Arts
Angel Simpson, child of Lauren Allen and John Lard, plans to major in Physical Therapy at Black Hawk College.
Top achievements: Artwork displayed in The Festival of Trees, the artwork chosen to be displayed at the 42nd Annual High School Exhibition 2019 and won the Don Heggen Memorial Award for Excellence in Watercolor in 2019.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I have learned many things from Rock Island High School throughout my four years. One important thing is to not give up and keep on trying to get what you want. That includes for grades and what you want to be in life. If you want to accomplish something it, go for it!
Emily Jansen, child of James and Lisa Jansen, plans to major in Environmental Engineering at the University of Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: Three Year Illinois All-State Violist, Top 10 in the class and National Honor Society Vice President
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One lesson I have learned during high school is that you will always find your way. Coming into high school, I was extremely nervous and used to my small, comfortable middle school. When I came into high school I was bombarded by all of these new opportunities. There were so many extracurricular activities I could get involved in, and I had a fresh start. Would I want to be the music girl or the bookish type? All of these decisions kind of fell together. Though it might not be consciously happening, you will find your niche. There will be people who let you down or make your life so much better, but in the end, it shapes you into a new person by the time you graduate.
Humanities
Tyler Meirhaeghe, child of Eric & Tanya Meirhaeghe, plans to begin an apprenticeship.
Top 3 achievements: National Honor Society, Charles O. Austin, Jr. Scholar Award and four-year basketball player.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? My time at Rock Island High School taught me that you can't be afraid to fail. Each year, I would have different challenges that I would have to overcome. At times, I failed, but I kept getting up and trying again. It hasn't always been easy, but I've learned that even when I fail, I learn. I'll leave Rocky thankful, for all the teachers, coaches, family and friends that pushed me to do better. I'll also leave with a sense of pride in myself for accomplishing what the freshman me, thought was impossible. I know life will be a series of challenges, but I know that as long as I continue to get back up, I've already won.
Aislinn Geedey, child of Kevin Geedey and Dara Wegman-Geedey, plans to major in Biology and English at Luther College in Decorah, IA.
Top 3 achievements: 2019 Oberholtzer Award for Future Conservation, Leadership (with $2K scholarship) from Nahant Marsh Education Center, and member of the ILMEA All State Honors Chorus and 2018 AP Scholar (score of 3 or greater on three or more AP exams).
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? High school has taught me many valuable lessons, some harder to learn than others. One of the most important ideas that my time at Rock Island High School has instilled in me is that hard work and dedication will always pay off. When I truly dedicate my focus to a task and put in the work, positive results are always sure to follow. Whether it’s completing the homework rather than going through the motions, taking extra time to prepare for an AP exam, or practicing a piece for choir in my free time, this statement has always held true in everything I do. This mindset will serve me well in my time at college and beyond.
Leadership
Jamal Randle is the child of Michael and Natasha Randle.
Top 3 achievements: Mentor 4th- and 5th-grade kids through Student Ambassadors, assist my grandma with her Heart of Hope and tutoring kids at Rock Island High School.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Growing up, I have seen some friends and family members go down the wrong path. Those observations both in the community and at school have shown me that I should always lead by example. I also have a younger brother and sister and I understand that I do not want to set a bad example for them. I should be showing them the right things to do so I can watch them succeed in life. My cousin Chasson really showed me and other people how to lead by example, and he has been my inspiration me to do the same thing. He and Rock Island High School are the reasons why I think before I speak and act. Leading by example has been very important to me throughout my life.
Amy and Amber Haskill are the children of Daniel and Allison Haskill. Amy plans to major in Biology and Amber plans to major in Elementary Education.
Top 3 achievements: Rock Island Citizen of the Year, Congressional Record Award for Outstanding Service to Illinois Foster Youth and National Grand Champions of the PeaceFirst Challenge.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? We have learned that if you truly focus on your passion and see a problem in your community, you should not look the other way. You can make a significant difference if you work very hard, focus, and empower others to join your efforts, too. Even if you have faced challenges, you can rise above them, keep your head held high and change the world!
Math/The Sciences
Dayton B. Ellis, child of Brad and Patty Ellis, plans to major in Electrical Engineering at the University of Wisconsin- Platteville.
Top 3 achievements: Charles O. Austin Jr. Scholar, NHS Member and 2019-2020 Illinois State Scholar.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Unquestionably, one thing that I've learned from my time at Rocky will be the importance of admitting mistakes and asking for help with them. While the jump from middle school to high school wasn't overwhelming by any means, my classes obviously began to pick up in terms of what was expected from me. Within due time, I had to accept that I would need to ask for help, and that ultimately at the end of the day, it was nothing to be ashamed of by any means. Especially considering what lies ahead at college and the challenges in terms of my workload that I will have to face when studying to be an electrical engineer this is a lesson that will do me well to remember going forward.
Htoo Htoo, child of Pono & Sandar Annai, plans to major in Architectural Studies at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Top 3 achievements: President of National Honor Society at RIHS, Charles O. Austin Jr. Scholar and Illinois State Scholar.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One thing I learned that I will take with me after high school is the lesson that a little bit of kindness goes a long way. This year has been an especially difficult year for me. In my process of applying for colleges and financial aid, I have experienced many things that made me doubt my abilities. For a while, those hardships made me lose sight of my purpose. However, thanks to the kindness of Mrs. Hayek, my English teacher, and Mrs. Osborne, my guidance counselor, I was able to regained my strength. Whether if it’s Mrs. Hayek asking if I’m okay and always checking up on me or Mrs. Osborne providing words of encouragement, I know I have people who are willing to help me through my struggles. The world is a dark place, we just need to turn on the news to see all the evidence, a little bit of kindness may not be much but it has potential to make a big difference.
Vocational Education
Corina Castaneda, child of Olivia and Juan Castaneda, plans to major in Financial Planning and Accountancy at the University of Illinois.
Top 3 achievements: Being number one in my class, being a member of Student Ambassadors and being involved in the Gardening Project with Mr. Campbell.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I will take with me the importance of networking with my peers and teachers. My teachers here are my second family as I am always able to go to them for academic and personal support without worrying if I am bothering them. They continually provide advice and encouragement. I come from a low socioeconomic background. I have seen how large the socioeconomic gap can be, and how that can drive gaps in education. But, I have also seen how hard work and determination can overcome those with the support of peers and teachers.
Taylor Seibel
Young Journalist
McKenna Chastain, child of Jennifer and Tim Chastain, plans to major in Elementary Education at Illinois State University in Normal, IL.
Top 3 achievements: Yearbook Editor, Student Ambassador and Illinois State Scholar.
What’s something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Although I have learned many lessons from Rock Island High School, the one that will stay with me the longest will be learning to be open to hearing people’s criticism. I learned that wanting to listen to what other people have to say is okay, and the information they are giving me can be valuable. I enjoy being independent, but I understand it is important for me to take a step back out of my own little bubble and hear other people out. I have had many great teachers throughout my school career that have helped me learn this skill, and for that I am very thankful. Learning how to understand and see things from other people’s perspective is an important life skill that I am glad I could learn during my time at Rock Island High School.
Emily Laughlin
