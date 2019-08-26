The City of Rock Island will present its 35th annual Old-Fashioned Labor Day Parade at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2. It starts at 33rd Street and marches west along 18th Avenue. At 24thStreet, the parade turns left and continues south to 25th Avenue, then turns right and disbands into the Rock Island High School parking lots.
11:45 a.m., 33rd Street, Rock Island. Free.
