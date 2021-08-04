Rock Island Legion loses opener

"We have a ton of faith that we can bounce back, because we've done it before."

Following a strong start by Post 200 starting pitcher Chance Carruthers, who allowed just one hit with a pair of strikeouts in his first two innings, Owensboro got on the board in the bottom of the third. However, Rock Island was quick to respond as it put together its own big inning in the top of the fourth.

Walks to Tyler Hansen and Noah Schneider, sandwiched around a Zach Carpita single, loaded the bases with nobody out. Post 9 starter Cohl Proctor then issued his third walk of the inning to Julian Harris, bringing in Hansen.

Following an Alex Edwards game-tying sacrifice fly, Eli Boeye's squeeze bunt scored Schroeder to put Post 200 up 3-2.

"We did a great job of responding to get up after (Owensboro) scored its first two runs," said Burkhead. "We took the lead and got some momentum."

However, Post 9 just as rapidly got the momentum back with a two-out rally to regain the lead at 4-3. A Brock Brubaker triple got the rally started, with Ethan Gibson singling him in to tie the game. Gibson went to third on a Harrison Bowman knock and then Braxton French (2-for-4, two RBIs) singled for the fourth straight Owensboro hit and a one-run lead.