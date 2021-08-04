Rock Island Legion loses opener

MORGANTOWN, W. VA. -- Twice on the road to this week's Great Lakes Regional, the Rock Island Legion Post 200 baseball squad has weathered a first-game setback in tournament play and found a way to end as champions.
Once again, the Illinois state champs will have to show that kind of resiliency after dropping Wednesday's regional opener 6-3 to Kentucky state champion Owensboro here at Dale Miller Field.
A trio of two-run outbursts — in the third, fourth and sixth innings — proved to be Post 200's (26-4) undoing as it had its eight-game postseason winning streak snapped. Post 200 will look to start a new streak when it returns to action Thursday morning at 11:30.
"You've got to tip your cap to (Owensboro); they played a good, clean baseball game," said Post 200 coach Jerry Burkhead. "We just played OK, but obviously, when you get to this level, you've got to play your best at all times."
However, Rock Island has rallied from opening-game losses to take titles at the Leo Brunner Invitational and then at the 3rd Division Tournament, so this is not unfamiliar territory.
"I've got a lot of confidence that we can come back and make some noise," Burkhead stated. "We've done it twice, winning four straight at Brunner and then five straight at Division. All of our guys are confident in each other and have each other's backs.
"We have a ton of faith that we can bounce back, because we've done it before."
Following a strong start by Post 200 starting pitcher Chance Carruthers, who allowed just one hit with a pair of strikeouts in his first two innings, Owensboro got on the board in the bottom of the third. However, Rock Island was quick to respond as it put together its own big inning in the top of the fourth.
Walks to Tyler Hansen and Noah Schneider, sandwiched around a Zach Carpita single, loaded the bases with nobody out. Post 9 starter Cohl Proctor then issued his third walk of the inning to Julian Harris, bringing in Hansen.
Following an Alex Edwards game-tying sacrifice fly, Eli Boeye's squeeze bunt scored Schroeder to put Post 200 up 3-2.
"We did a great job of responding to get up after (Owensboro) scored its first two runs," said Burkhead. "We took the lead and got some momentum."
However, Post 9 just as rapidly got the momentum back with a two-out rally to regain the lead at 4-3. A Brock Brubaker triple got the rally started, with Ethan Gibson singling him in to tie the game. Gibson went to third on a Harrison Bowman knock and then Braxton French (2-for-4, two RBIs) singled for the fourth straight Owensboro hit and a one-run lead.
In the bottom of the sixth, Gibson (2-for-2, three RBIs) gave Post 9 some insurance with a two-run homer.