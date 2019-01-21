1. Rock Island (22-1, LW: 1)

Brea Beal became the all-time Western Big Six scoring leader in both girls and boys basketball last week, then scored a new career-high with 40 points in a win over Minooka on Monday. Rock Island's only loss has come to a team from Kentucky.

This week: Thursday at Quincy; Saturday vs. Batavia

2. Pleasant Valley (15-0, LW: 2)

Pleasant Valley forced 20 steals in a 63-41 win over Assumption last week. The Spartans have made a Class 5A-leading 116 3-pointers this season. All but two of the Spartans' victories have come by double digits.

This week: Today at Burlington; Friday vs. North Scott

3. North Scott (13-2, LW: 3)

The Lancers used a 16-0 run in the second quarter to pull away for a 51-37 win over Muscatine in their only action last week. Presley Case leads the MAC with 73 assists and is second with 55 steals this season.

This week: Today at Assumption; Friday at Pleasant Valley

4. Bettendorf (11-3, LW: 4)

The Bulldogs were off all week thanks to weather forcing a postponement of Friday's game against Clinton. The Bulldogs are second in the MAC in field goal percentage (41.8) and third in 3-point percentage (34.4). 

This week: Today vs. Davenport West; Friday vs. Burlington

5. Moline (14-11, LW: 5)

The Maroons lost their only game of the week, 70-53 to Rock Island. Cierra McNamee scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the loss and is averaging 13 points per game in Western Big Six play.

This week: Thursday vs. United Township

