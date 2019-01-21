1. Rock Island (22-1, LW: 1)
Brea Beal became the all-time Western Big Six scoring leader in both girls and boys basketball last week, then scored a new career-high with 40 points in a win over Minooka on Monday. Rock Island's only loss has come to a team from Kentucky.
This week: Thursday at Quincy; Saturday vs. Batavia
2. Pleasant Valley (15-0, LW: 2)
Pleasant Valley forced 20 steals in a 63-41 win over Assumption last week. The Spartans have made a Class 5A-leading 116 3-pointers this season. All but two of the Spartans' victories have come by double digits.
This week: Today at Burlington; Friday vs. North Scott
3. North Scott (13-2, LW: 3)
The Lancers used a 16-0 run in the second quarter to pull away for a 51-37 win over Muscatine in their only action last week. Presley Case leads the MAC with 73 assists and is second with 55 steals this season.
This week: Today at Assumption; Friday at Pleasant Valley
4. Bettendorf (11-3, LW: 4)
The Bulldogs were off all week thanks to weather forcing a postponement of Friday's game against Clinton. The Bulldogs are second in the MAC in field goal percentage (41.8) and third in 3-point percentage (34.4).
This week: Today vs. Davenport West; Friday vs. Burlington
5. Moline (14-11, LW: 5)
The Maroons lost their only game of the week, 70-53 to Rock Island. Cierra McNamee scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the loss and is averaging 13 points per game in Western Big Six play.
This week: Thursday vs. United Township
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.