Rock Island's MetroLink gets $10.3 million grant for zero emission buses

A Rebuild Illinois grant ticketed for Rock Island County will expand the use of electric buses for public transportation and is expected to add charging stations for other vehicles.

The Rock Island County Metro Mass Transit District — better known as MetroLink — will receive $10,350,000 to replace six buses with zero emission buses, expand the operations center, and install electric car chargers.

"Thanks to Governor Pritzker, our state legislators, and the IDOT team, the most recent Rebuild Illinois grant award will allow us to further develop our battery electric bus fleet through the purchase of six additional battery electric buses," Jennifer Hirsch, manager of administration at Metrolink said in a news release. "Since 2018, our battery electric bus program has continued to expand, with 30% of our fleet currently consisting of battery electric bus vehicles."

Hirsch said MetroLink will work with the City of Rock Island to determine the placement of the charging stations.

"These types of investments reinforce our commitment to grow our community through an environmentally conscious and equitable public transportation network,” Hirsch added.

State Senator Mike Halpin worked with the the Illinois Department of Transportation to provide the funding.

“In order to allow the QC to grow, we need to continue to make the necessary infrastructure investments to our area,” said Halpin (D-Rock Island). “I look forward to seeing continued investment to our area in 2023.”

The third round of Rebuild Illinois grants provides $113.8 million for downstate transit providers as part of the historic Rebuild Illinois capital program. Awards are supporting projects that include the purchase of new vehicles as well as the construction of stations and maintenance facilities that improve service.

The second round of downstate transit grants went to MetroLink for Centre Station renovations and on-street chargers at Centre Station, District Station, East Pointe and OMC.

