The second annual Rock the Lot at CASI, hosted Friday by the Center for Active Seniors and Senior Star at Elmore, will feature food trucks and live music at CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Cody Road's Darrin Plett Unplugged plays at 6:30 p.m., with the Funktastic 5 at 8 p.m. $10 at the gate.
6:30 p.m. Friday, CASI, Davenport. $10
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.