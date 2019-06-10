The second annual Rock the Lot at CASI, hosted Friday by the Center for Active Seniors and Senior Star at Elmore, will feature food trucks and live music at CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Cody Road's Darrin Plett Unplugged plays at 6:30 p.m., with the Funktastic 5 at 8 p.m. $10 at the gate.

