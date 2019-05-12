Rockridge High School, Taylor Ridge, has selected these outstanding seniors from its graduating class:
Academics
Brooke Hitchcock, child of Tracey Kugler and John Hitchcock, plans to major in Mathematics at the University of Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: Illinois State Scholar, National Honor Society Treasurer and Captain for Volleyball and Basketball Cheer
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Something I have learned in high school that I will certainly take with me in the future is how to manage my time effectively and to prioritize. At Rockridge, I have been involved in athletics, groups, clubs, volunteer projects, and kept a part-time job as well. Being involved in multiple things around the school helped me learn how to balance my academics with extracurricular activities. I learned how to prioritize tasks and utilize the little free time I had to maintain my high academic standing. I am glad I have acquired and sharpened these skills in high school so that I will be able to employ them in a college setting next year. Time management and learning to prioritize are valuable skills I am grateful I will be able to take with me in my future endeavors.
The Arts
Nathanael Doyle, child of Al Randy Doyle & Gabriele Doyle, plans to major in Psychology at Augustana College.
Top 3 achievements: Top Notch Choral Award (Award given to most outstanding music student in the choir), District Jazz 1 Ensemble (only 10 Tenors made it, and only 4 made the first choir) and my school's music department has been state champions of District 2A for 4 years in a row.
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I didn’t have much to do with the arts before high school. I transferred to Rockridge my freshman year and joined the tenor section of the choir. I remember my first day of choir when we were singing. I got so many waves of goosebumps listening to all the voices come together, and from that moment, I was in love. Freshman year blew by like a breeze. It wasn’t until sophomore year one day, when I was talking to a senior tenor that I looked up to. He told me that he thought I had potential to be a very good tenor. This really inspired me, and I started to sing more. I’m so glad this happened because singing is now a core part of my being. One thing I will take with me after high school is to be a role model, and inspire people to do things they love.
Humanities
Kadey Garrett, child of Jim Garrett and Kehla Garrett, plans to major in Math Education at the University of Northern Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: 2019-20 Illinois State Scholar, IHSA Academic All-State Honorable Mention and 2018 2A Illinois Softball State Champion
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Something I will take with me after high school is the value of hard work. As a student-athlete, it takes complete commitment and hard work to balance my academics and athletics. I have learned that I will only get out of something what I put into it. If I set a stretch goal for myself, the only way to achieve it is by staying focused and working hard. Remembering this has helped me excel both in the classroom and on the field, and it will also serve me well after graduating high school. Staying committed to and working hard for my goals will help drive my future success in college and thereafter.
Leadership
Peyton Heisch, child of Randy & Brenda Heisch, plans to major in Psychology with a Nonprofit Leadership Experimental Minor at Augustana.
Top 3 achievements: National Honor Society Member, Three-sport athlete all four years and FCA Leader
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? High school has given me many tools for my future, but the biggest thing I have learned is that the ability to work hard with what I’ve got, will pay off! I am not naturally the smartest or most athletic person, and with this I have worked hard to get myself where I am today. Over my high school career, working hard has given me a platform for many opportunities within school, but ultimately has set me up for a successful future. Moving on from high school I will continue to work hard, make the most of every opportunity, and always keep a good perspective, because I’ve learned through high school experiences that hard work can help me accomplish anything.
Math/The Sciences
Lucas Buckrop, child of Marc and Wendy Buckrop, plans to major in Pre-law at St. Ambrose University.
Top 3 achievements: Illinois State Scholar, President of National Honor Society and Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award winner
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? My education has taught me many lessons that will be useful for the rest of my life, but the most important thing that I have learned is that having good character is extremely important in all aspects of life. Character traits define people and how they are perceived by others. The most significant aspects of good character are work ethic, trustworthiness, and respectfulness. Having a good work ethic has allowed me to earn good grades, and I will continue using this to accomplish my goals in the future. Respectfulness and trustworthiness are important in gaining others’ respect. They have been important in developing friendships and will continue to allow me to get along with others. Interacting with numerous types of people throughout my schooling has demonstrated the importance of character traits. I plan to use these experiences to maintain good character and be successful throughout the rest of my life.
Vocational Education
Cody Bush, child of Jared and DeAnna Bush, plans to major in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
Top 3 achievements: Youth Advisory Council, FFA-President, Basketball and Football Captain
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One thing that I have learned and will take with me after high school is leadership. I believe that leadership is a valuable skill in life and is not something you can buy or wake up with, but something that you learn over time through experiences and events. Serving as the president of my FFA Chapter and as a captain on the basketball and football teams, I believe that these positions have helped me to become the leader I am today. I have helped others by being a role model and showing them how to work hard. I will be able to use my leadership skills in college by taking over a group project or taking the lead during a lab. This quality has taught me how to be committed, responsible, and accountable. Having and showing leadership has helped me become the best version of myself.
Young Journalist
Acacia Cushman plans to major in Nursing at Black Hawk College Moline, Illinois.
Top 3 achievements: Editor of the Yearbook, Captain of Colorguard and volunteer at Niabi Zoo
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? In high school, I have learned many things but one of the most important would be to press on and be resilient. High school has a way of throwing curves balls your way and teaching you how hard it can be to somehow juggle academics, a social life, and work. It has taught me that no matter what, I am capable of doing of all that and in the future no matter what life throws at me I will be able to balance it. I have learned that it’s okay to struggle and still be able to achieve what you set out to do, because everyone around me is going through the same thing. Most importantly I have learned that it’s okay to ask for help if you need it, yes I have learned to be resilient, however, I also learned that no one can conquer the world by themselves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.