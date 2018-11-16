Rock Island senior Mikayla DePover earned her highest state finish Friday but missed advancing to Saturday by just over a second in the 100 yard breaststroke.
DePover finished 20th in 1:05.89 in the event, one of three in which she competed. Lyons' Grace Credit claimed the final spot in the consolation finals in 1:04.49.
DePover also finished 42nd in the 100 yard butterfly and teamed with Olivia Sholl, Maria Quilty and Allyson Smithson to finish 32nd in the 200 medley relay.
Quilty finished 40th in 50-freestyle in 24.89 seconds.
Moline's Taylor Puglisi finished 47th in diving.
