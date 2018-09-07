PEORIA — Visions of a game-deciding touchdown were dancing in the head of Rock Island senior Bryce Trask as he caught a pass from Ian Purvis, his team down by one, behind the Peoria High defense on the first play to open the fourth quarter at Peoria Public Stadium on Friday night.
“I thought I was going in for sure,” he said on the play at the started at the RI 15-yard line. “Then, I saw a defensive back to my left and one to my right and I thought, just hold on to the ball.”
The 50-yard play that caught the Tigers by surprise did launch the Rocks toward that winning score, with Davion Wilson reaching the end zone two plays later to give the Rocks a much-needed 27-22 victory, their first win of the season on the third week.
“We saw what Peoria does on film and Coach (Ben) Hammer wrote that play up,” said Trask. “If we could catch them off guard, if they could disguise me, we knew it could work. We tried it once and it wound up as a broken play, but on that second try, it was awesome.”
If the Rocks had a game ball for the win, however, Trask would have to share it. There were so many big playmakers for the Rocks, as they will take a 1-2 record into Western Big Six action next Friday.
There is Kenyhon Yancey, who got the interception to end the game, with Peoria driving for a game-winning touchdown in the final minute. On a second-and-10 from the RI 41, he stepped in front of the Tiger receiver for the pick.
There is quarterback Ian Purvis, who rushed for 104 yards, passed for 53 and scored two touchdowns, on runs of 29 to open the scoring and 38 later on.
There is running back Davion Wilson, also with over 100 yards rushing (106 on 17 carries) to go with a pair of TDs.
Three fumble recoveries by the Rocks were critical, especially with the Tigers collecting eye-popping numbers in their rushing game. Jvon Vinson wound up with 288 yards on 36 carries; the team had 481 on 66. And yet, Peoria could only put the ball in the end zone three times, and not at all in the fourth quarter.
“How about a team ball?” said Hammer, appreciating the Rocks aplenty who had a big hand in the win.
The Rocks were facing a Tiger team that had scored 118 points this season, and 70 in the win that put them at 2-0 on the season. An equalizer, though, might have been the constant rain throughout the game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.