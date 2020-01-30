Rocks use defense to take down Pioneers

It was a defensive battle between cross-town rivals Rock Island and Alleman Thursday evening with the visiting Rocks coming away with a 53-22 Western Big 6 Conference girls' basketball victory at the Don Morris Gym.
The Rocks (20-8, 8-2 Big 6) had 11 steals and forced 30 Alleman turnovers by jumping into passing lanes and playing physical, pressing defense.
Rock Island coach Henry Hall says that’s the focus for his girls whenever they step on the court.
“We try to keep our attention on that end of the court,” Hall said. “Some nights we make our shots, but sometimes we have to force their hand and take the ball away. Our goal is always to make the other team uncomfortable and deny easy opportunities. The girls had great effort tonight.”
Junior guard Brooklynn Larson led the charge for the Rocks with four steals and had 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field.
“Defense is always more important than offense,” Larson said. “The scoring will come eventually, but we have to hold opponents to as few points as possible.”
Rock Island held Alleman to single digits in every quarter and held the Pioneers scoreless for the first seven minutes of the game.
Larson led the Rocks in scoring along with Jamyah Winter who also had 12 points on 5-of-7 from the field. Imari McDuffy who had 11 points on 4-of-6 from the field and was 3-of-3 from deep.
Hall values unselfish play, and says that his girls play that way, sometimes to a fault.
“We are a very unselfish team, almost overly so at times,” Hall said. “We stress finding the open shooter and if a girl is having a hot night, we’ll try to go to them when we can.”
Rock Island is still a young team, with only two seniors in the starting lineup.
“A lot of our girls played last year but we’re still learning every day,” Hall said. “We have two weeks to make corrections and be the best that we can be in the post season.”
Alleman coach Megan Delp knew that Rock Island was a tough team but was proud of how her team played.
“We knew that Rock Island would bring the pressure on both ends of the court,” Delp said. “I told our girls after that I commended their effort and that adversity will only make us better. We’re focusing on the positives.”
One positive for Alleman on the night was efficiency at the free-throw line, as the Pioneers went 7-of-10 from the charity stripe.
“We pride ourselves on making free throws,” Delp said. “It’s been a strength of ours for the entire year and we’re shooting around 75 percent from there this season.”
The message going forward is simple from Delp.
“I told them to have no fear on the court,” Delp said. “Fear of failure has cost us in the past and once we get rid of that fear, we can only get better.”