Rocky bigs come up big in win

STERLING — Size matters, and the Rock Island Rocks made the Sterling Golden Warriors find that out the hard way Friday.

Missed opportunities on grabbing defensive rebounds were a plenty for the Golden Warriors against three Rocks who stand 6-foot-8, 6-6 and 6-4. It proved to be the difference in Rock Island's 78-67 Western Big Six Conference victory Homer Musgrove Fieldhouse.

Rock Island (4-1, 1-0 Big 6) had 14 offensive rebounds to Sterling’s four, and seven of the Rocks’ boards were put back for 14 points.

Rocks 6-8 senior Solomon Gustafson had three putbacks for six points and combined with fellow post Andrew McDuffy for 29 points. Gustafson had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Rocks closed the first half on a 9-0 run and led 39-35 at the break. Plenty of Golden Warrior turnovers, 10 of them, didn’t help them in the opening half. Rock Island’s run extended to 13 to start the third quarter, and Sterling (3-2, 0-1) never regained its lead as they were outscored 21-13 in the third.

Jordan Rice led the Rocks with 22 points and 11 rebounds, and scored nine of his points in the fourth quarter.

