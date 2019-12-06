Rocky bigs come up big in win

STERLING — Size matters, and the Rock Island Rocks made the Sterling Golden Warriors find that out the hard way Friday.
Missed opportunities on grabbing defensive rebounds were a plenty for the Golden Warriors against three Rocks who stand 6-foot-8, 6-6 and 6-4. It proved to be the difference in Rock Island's 78-67 Western Big Six Conference victory Homer Musgrove Fieldhouse.
Rock Island (4-1, 1-0 Big 6) had 14 offensive rebounds to Sterling’s four, and seven of the Rocks’ boards were put back for 14 points.
Rocks 6-8 senior Solomon Gustafson had three putbacks for six points and combined with fellow post Andrew McDuffy for 29 points. Gustafson had 14 points and 10 rebounds.
The Rocks closed the first half on a 9-0 run and led 39-35 at the break. Plenty of Golden Warrior turnovers, 10 of them, didn’t help them in the opening half. Rock Island’s run extended to 13 to start the third quarter, and Sterling (3-2, 0-1) never regained its lead as they were outscored 21-13 in the third.
Jordan Rice led the Rocks with 22 points and 11 rebounds, and scored nine of his points in the fourth quarter.
Girls basketball
North Scott 65, Davenport West 40: Grace Boffeli hit a free throw with 6:20 left in the first quarter to top 1,000 points for her career.
Unfortunately for Davenport West, Boffeli wasn't done. The Lancer star scored 31 on the night as North Scott built a big first-half lead and held on for the Mississippi Athletic Conference victory.
The Lancers held the Falcons to five points in the first quarter and led 48-19 at halftime. The Falcons weren't done, however. Coming off of a win over Clinton that snapped its 60-game losing streak, West held North Scott (4-0, 2-0) to 17 points in the second half. It was too little, too late, however.
Grace Schneiderman scored 10 points to lead West (1-2, 1-1), which also got nine from Nevaeh Thomas.
Assumption 81, Clinton 41: Assumption jumped out quickly and never looked back in its victory over Clinton on Friday.
The win moves the Knights to 3-1 on the season, 1-1 in the MAC. Clinton falls to 0-3, 0-2 in conference.
Assumption led 45-18 at halftime and held Clinton to four points in the fourth quarter.