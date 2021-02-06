Rocky boys open season with split

The middle quarters saw junior guard Eli Reese heat up. He sank five 3-pointers to account for all of his 15 points in that 16-minute span, hitting two in the second quarter to help put the Rocks up 34-20 at halftime and then three more in the third as they took a 50-40 lead into the final period.

Rocky also got 11-point games from Randle and Baker Beal.

Normal Community 63, Rock Island 51: In Saturday's second tilt, a 22-point performance from Rice was not enough as the Ironmen (2-1) led from start to finish behind a strong performance from 6-foot-7 junior standout Zach Cleveland, who led all scorers with 26 points.

Cleveland had a pair of buckets to fuel a 6-0 spurt that put NCHS up 15-5 after one. In the second quarter, the Rocks battled to within four twice, the last time at 22-18 on a Colton Sigel bucket, but the Ironmen got five points from Cleveland and a pair of buckets from Tyler Dwinal (10 points) to open up a 32-22 halftime cushion.

"We didn't execute well, and we knew we'd have to, because Normal does a great job with their half-court man-to-man defense and has good size," said Coach Sigel. "Once we got behind, it became tougher, but our guys kept on grinding."