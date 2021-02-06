Rocky boys open season with split

After the cancellation of Friday night's season opener, the Rock Island boys' basketball squad finally got to hit the court at the refurbished Rock Island Fieldhouse with a Saturday hoops twinbill.
The Rocks made sure that their first game in almost a year would be a winning one, holding off Bloomington Central Catholic down the stretch to earn a 73-70 victory.
Down 66-52 with just under three minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Saints kept plugging away behind a game-high 28 points from senior guard J.T. Welch. However, three free throws by Rocky junior Jaylin Randle in the final minute helped the hosts secure the win.
"We talked about how our last win was 337 days ago, so we want to enjoy this," said Rock Island coach Thom Sigel, "but our guys relaxed a bit, and Central Catholic got back into it, credit to them. They responded and they got hot (in the fourth period), so we'll take this one."
Saturday's doubleheader concluded with a 63-51 setback to Normal Community (2-1), opened the Rocks' season after their Friday game against Princeton was canceled due to weather.
"Early on, we were playing a little fast," said Sigel. "The guys were excited to be out here and were taking some poor shots and getting out of rhythm. That's the other thing, this was Central Catholic's fourth game of the year.
"I wish we had been able to play (Friday) night, to get some of the jitters out against Princeton. But from where we were two weeks ago, we're back out here playing basketball."
Helping Rock Island get to the finish line for its first win of 2021 was senior point guard Jordan Rice. Rice stepped up big in the final period, scoring 10 of his team-high 24 points in that stretch.
The last of his buckets had the hosts up 69-60 with just under a minute remaining before BCC (1-4) tried to rally behind the duo of Welch and senior forward Sam Tallen (19 points), finishing the game with a 10-4 run that came up short.
"Not having played in a while, stamina-wise I could've done better," said Rice. "It didn't come as easily as it normally does, and it was hard trying to find my shot. I've just got to work harder and better in that respect."
"Offensively, we stayed within our routine, and we played outstanding. Hopefully we can continue to get better and keep hitting open shots."
In the first quarter, a late five-point swing staked Rocky to a 15-11 lead, as Rice hit a 3-pointer. On the ensuing possession, Randle took a pass from Colton Sigel and scored, completing a turnaround for the hosts after the Saints had shaken off a slow start to go up 11-10 on a Welch 3-ball.
The middle quarters saw junior guard Eli Reese heat up. He sank five 3-pointers to account for all of his 15 points in that 16-minute span, hitting two in the second quarter to help put the Rocks up 34-20 at halftime and then three more in the third as they took a 50-40 lead into the final period.
Rocky also got 11-point games from Randle and Baker Beal.
Normal Community 63, Rock Island 51: In Saturday's second tilt, a 22-point performance from Rice was not enough as the Ironmen (2-1) led from start to finish behind a strong performance from 6-foot-7 junior standout Zach Cleveland, who led all scorers with 26 points.
Cleveland had a pair of buckets to fuel a 6-0 spurt that put NCHS up 15-5 after one. In the second quarter, the Rocks battled to within four twice, the last time at 22-18 on a Colton Sigel bucket, but the Ironmen got five points from Cleveland and a pair of buckets from Tyler Dwinal (10 points) to open up a 32-22 halftime cushion.
"We didn't execute well, and we knew we'd have to, because Normal does a great job with their half-court man-to-man defense and has good size," said Coach Sigel. "Once we got behind, it became tougher, but our guys kept on grinding."
Indeed, Rocky almost overtook NCHS in the third period behind 3-pointers from Colton Sigel and Rice, with a Rice bucket getting the hosts within one at 39-38. However, the Ironmen closed the quarter with an 8-2 run, and never looked back.
"There was some good things and some bad today; things we have to work on, but the biggest thing is we're back playing," said Coach Sigel. "Now, we jump into Big 6 play right away on Tuesday."
The Rocks stay home for their Western Big 6 opener against United Township, which opened Saturday with a 54-35 win over Riverdale. Injured regulars Marieon Anderson and Amarion Nimmers look to return after sitting out Saturday's games.