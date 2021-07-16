July 19, 2016

Police Department: Davenport

Location: 1600 Rockingham Road, Davenport

Rodricco Parks, 19 at the time, was shot by Officers Shawn Sullivan and Andrew Weingart after he attempted to run over police and rammed a squad car. Parks was sentenced in March of 2017 to five years in prison for criminal mischief in the second degree and one year for assault on persons engaged in certain occupations.

Sullivan and Weingart were not charged for the shooting, but were placed on administrative leave while the department investigated the incident.

Parks was arrested again in May 2020 for attempting to run over a police officer with a car. He was sentenced in August 2020 to five years in prison for eluding, OWI, drugs or participate in felony, and assault on a peace officer.

