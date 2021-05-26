Roemer PK sends PV soccer team to first state tourney

Andrew Piotter knew what the pain felt like.
As a former Pleasant Valley High School player and now an assistant varsity boys soccer coach, the 2009 graduate saw other teams celebrate their chance to reach the state tournament at the Spartans’ expense.
But now Piotter and the Spartans finally have their redemption.
A penalty kick from Jack Roemer in the 69th minute against Iowa City High broke a 1-1 tie and was enough to send PV to its first ever boys state tournament with a 2-1 win over the Little Hawks which gave the home team a Class 3A substate title.
Piotter, and the rest of the rowdy celebrating Spartans, let the moment wash over them in many hugs, pictures and celebrations afterwards.
“I can’t believe it, it’s so exciting, so exciting,” Piotter said, his voice rising with emotion. “This is so awesome … It’s been a long time coming. Our boys fought the entire game and we deserve to win.”
Pleasant Valley head coach Wayne Ward said Piotter was pivotal in getting his now 17-3 team ready for games like this – even if it meant tapping into some painful memories.
“He brought those experiences with him,” Ward said of his assistant. “He showed the guys what it was going to take to reach our goal. Andrew deserves a ton of credit.”
Roemer actually had both goals for the winners, including a dazzling free kick from 25 yards out in the first half that put PV up 1-0 in the 20th minute. The senior defenseman wore the substate championship banner around his shoulders like Superman during the post-game celebrations.
“This feels amazing because we have worked so hard to get to this point,” Roemer said. “For it to finally come together in front of our fans on a beautiful night. You cannot ask for anything else.”
Although Roemer was the scoring hero, Spartans sophomore forward Jeffery Rinker was the reason the winners were in a position to win. Rinker actually earned two penalty kicks in the second half, the second one was the game-winner that Roemer converted.
Rinker had earned a penalty kick in the 48th minute by outhustling a bigger City High defender in the box while making a strong run down the left-hand side. The referee determined that Rinker was fouled which set up the first opportunity for PV to re-take the lead after the Little Hawks (12-5) tied the game mid-way through the first half.
Aiden Judd took the penalty but City High goalkeeper Kongolo Mwenemkamba made a strong save on the attempt to keep the game tied at 1-1.
As the clock wound down, both teams upped their physical play knowing what was on the line. The second half saw six yellow cards issued to both teams, that group included Roemer at one point.
In the 69th minute was when the pivotal moment came as Carter Spangler sent in a long pass toward the corner that Rinker once again had to fight off his defender to get to the ball. He won the battle but appeared to be brought down again by the same defender in the box.
After a lengthy discussion, the referee awarded the Spartans a penalty kick. But Roemer’s first attempt was saved again by an excellent guess from Mwenemkamba. However, the assistant referee ruled Mwenemkamba had left his goal-line early, resulting in a do-over attempt.
Roemer was not going to miss this time. His low-angle shot to the left corner was in the opposite direction of the diving keeper.
“He kind of showed which direction he was going to go in, he jumped early,” Roemer said of the strategy before the second attempt. “When it went in, it was just a great feeling.”
Roemer said Rinker’s hustle to earn both PK attempts was the difference for the winners.
“Jeffrey is so talented and so fast that you never know what is going to happen when he is going down the sideline,” he said. “He is a phenomenal player and we are so lucky to have him on this team.”
Roemer and the rest of the Spartans’ defense, including Dylan Ollendieck, Brady Hunter, Colin Meyer and goalkeeper Gabe Johnson stood up to a furious Little Hawk attack once PV grabbed the lead. City High had nine shots on goal in the second half, including five in the last six minutes. Johnson finished with nine saves for the game.